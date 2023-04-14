Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Cast Set for MONSOON WEDDING, THE MUSICAL at St. Ann's Warehouse; See New Portraits of the Company

The production will run May 6–June 4.

Apr. 14, 2023  

St. Ann's Warehouse has announced the cast of Monsoon Wedding, the Musical, featuring 22 actors from India and the global Indian diaspora who have met from across continents to realize Mira Nair's live theatrical adaptation of her landmark film (May 6-June 4).

Monsoon Wedding, the Musical features Namit Das, Sharvari Deshpande, and Gagan Dev Riar, three acclaimed actors in the worlds of Indian film, TV, and theater, all players in Nair's 2020 BBC/Netflix limited series A Suitable Boy. Namit Das, born into a musical family (his father is renowned ghazal singer Chandan Dass), became a household name in the Hindi-language Everybody Loves Raymond adaptation Sumit Sambhal Lega. His Bollywood film career includes Wake up Sid, Ghanchakkar, Aankhon Dekhi, Sui Dhaaga, and Patakha. In 2012, he was named by Time Out one of "25 actors under the age of 35 who are lighting up the Mumbai stage," celebrated for his "lively, charged performances." As the wedding planner PK Dubey (the role he originated in the 2017 Berkeley Repertory Theatre production and reprised in the November 2022 staging at the FIFA World Cup Doha), Das brings to life one of Monsoon Wedding's sweetest romances.

In Monsoon Wedding the Musical, two families meet for an arranged marriage and what promises to be a glorious celebration. But the bride and groom are not whom they appear to be, and dark family secrets begin to surface. Chaos ensues, and as the nuptials draw closer, so do the wedding planner and the house maid. Together they find love over a simple marigold flower. As the city pulses with the promise of relief from the heat, the ancient and unbroken ties of family are further tested, asking the question: how do we redefine love in a rapidly evolving world?




