Photos: Brooklyn Botanic Garden's LIGHTSCAPE Opens to the Public

Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) officially opened Lightscape, the stunning, mile-long illuminated trail on Friday, November 17. Returning for its third year in Brooklyn and featuring one million-plus lights in immersive installations across the Garden, Lightscape has fast become the city’s contemporary classic for the holidays, offering an imaginative, joyful spin on winter tradition. NYC dignitaries and special guests marked the opening of Lightscape with a special “Lights On” moment on BBG’s famed Cherry Esplanade. Brooklyn residents and visitors alike gathered as BBG president and CEO Adrian Benepe “flipped the switch” on the spectacular light exhibition, turning tens of thousands of moving lights on across Cherry Esplanade.

See photos of the trail below!

The expanded and reimagined trail builds on the natural beauty of BBG’s landscapes, trees, water features, and architectural details, taking visitors on an otherworldly nighttime journey through 18 installations by international light artists and design collectives.

“Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have already fallen in love with Lightscape over the past two years, and we’re delighted to invite the city back this season with the most exquisite trail yet,” said Adrian Benepe, president and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “Illuminating the “Sea of Light” on Cherry Esplanade for the first time this season was a moment of pure joy. We can’t wait to welcome New Yorkers and tourists alike to the most magical place to experience a midwinter night’s dream.”

“For the past two winters, Brooklynites have been enchanted by Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG)’s Lightscape,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “I am delighted to see Lightscape make a return to BBG this year and hope it will bring joy to many Brooklynites and visitors alike as they explore one of Brooklyn’s most beautiful gardens in a new light. Thank you to BBG for bringing this winter wonderland back for all to enjoy.”

“For the past two years, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden has brought light, joy and hope to visitors during the holiday season with its breathtaking Lightscape display. I'm thrilled BBG is bringing it back for a third year,” said New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie. “Lightscape has quickly become one of New York's iconic holiday experiences. I'm proud to represent BBG, one of Brooklyn's cultural treasures, and I especially encourage all New Yorkers to visit its 52 acres to take in the dazzling magic of the season at night!"

“I have enjoyed this amazing Brooklyn seasonal highlight for many years and encourage my constituents to do the same, but I am particularly thrilled this holiday season to bundle up my one year old son and introduce him to a Brooklyn tradition and another dazzling reason why he is such a lucky boy to be a Brooklynite,” said New York State Assemblymember Robert C. Carroll. “I can’t wait to see many of my constituents along the pathways and exciting new features of this year’s display.”

“We’re thrilled to bring our Sea of Light to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden this winter, transforming the lawns with a virtual sea of moving, sparkling lights,” said Chris Evans-Roberts, Managing Director of Ithaca Studio. “Look forward to a kaleidoscope of ever-changing colours, dancing to a custom soundtrack.”

"We are absolutely delighted that Submergence is on show at BBG,” said Anthony Rowe, Founder and Creative Director of Squidsoup. “The contrast between this beguiling luminescent block of walkthrough light and the natural contours of the garden and trees at night play off each other beautifully.”

“In just a few years, Lightscape has become a holiday season must-see. It’s a million festive lights that delight visitors and capture everyone’s imagination,” said Jen Hensley, Con Edison’s senior vice president, Corporate Affairs. “We are proud to again be the lead sponsor, and to support the Lightscape’s community preview night welcoming in families and kids from neighborhoods across Brooklyn. We thank Brooklyn Botanic Garden for creating such a dazzling display.”

This year’s Lightscape is complete with a newly curated playlist featuring Taylor Swift, Elton John, Philip Glass, and Viter Ukrainian Folk Choir, among others, as well as a Brooklyn hip-hop zone celebrating the 50th anniversary of the genre with music by Mos Def, MC Lyte, Digable Planets and more. Pop-up dining areas throughout the trail will offer hot buttered rum, s’mores in a jar, homemade donuts, and other seasonal treats and warm beverages.

New installations for 2023 include:

Submergence, an immersive, interactive experience created with thousands of individual points of suspended light, created by renowned UK collaborative Squidsoup

Sea of Light, by Ithaca, which illuminates BBG’s famous nearly 100,000-square foot Cherry Esplanade end to end with a moving sequence of light

Trinity, by Novak, featuring dozens of botanical illustrations from the Garden's own archives come to life as 22-foot-high projections on three 100-year-old horse chestnut trees

Supernova, a 24-foot-high illuminated Moravian star, by Studio Vertigo

Lightscape will be open through New Year’s Day. Hours and tickets are available at the link below.

Support:

Lead Sponsor, Con Edison

In partnership with Sony Music

Illuminated trail created by Culture Creative

About Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Founded in 1910, Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) is an urban botanic garden that connects people to the world of plants, fostering delight and curiosity while inspiring an appreciation and sense of stewardship of the environment. Situated on 52 acres in the heart of Brooklyn and open year-round, the Garden is home to over 12,000 kinds of plants and more than 30 specialty gardens.



For hours, directions, and admission information, see bbg.org. Find out what’s in bloom at bbg.org/bloom, read the Garden’s blog at bbg.org/news, and learn what’s happening at bbg.org/events. Follow @brooklynbotanic on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, and join the conversation using #BrooklynBotanicGarden and #Lightscape.

About Sony Music

Sony Music has been delivering illuminated Christmas trails for over ten years. Each trail is carefully designed to showcase the natural and unique environment of the individual location. There are currently 22 trails across the UK, Europe, U.S., and Australia within the My Christmas Trails and Lightscape portfolios. The chosen partners for national and international heritage and prestigious venues include: Blenheim Palace; The National Trust; Forestry England; the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew; Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh; Botanic Gardens, Chicago; and Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne, Australia. mychristmastrails.co.uk | FB @mychristmastrails | Twitter @mychristmastrails

About Culture Creative

Culture Creative is a creative project and production management company based in the UK. The company works across a wide range of cultural fields including art, sport, heritage, tourism, festivals, and events, developing projects from concept to delivery. Since 2013, Culture Creative has worked closely with Sony Music to create illuminated trails in various venues across the U.K. and overseas.

Submergence by Squid Soup. Photo by Richard Haughton. Courtesy Sony Music.

Sea of Light by ITHACA Studio. Photo by Kat Gollock. Courtesy Sony Music

Floraison by Pitaya. Photo by Rikard Osterlund. Courtesy Sony Music.

Singing Trees by ITHACA Studio. Courtesy Sony Music.

Winter Cathedral by Mandylights. Photo by Liz Ligon. Courtesy Sony Music.

Frost Tree by Culture Creative. Courtesy Sony Music.