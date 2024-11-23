Photos: Brooklyn Botanic Garden's LIGHTSCAPE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) officially opened Lightscape, its mile-long illuminated trail, on Friday, November 22. Now in its fourth year, Lightscape has become a contemporary classic for the New York City holiday season, offering a magical seasonal experience for visitors of all ages. Check out photos below!

BBG president and CEO Adrian Benepe was joined by U.S. Representative Yvette D. Clarke, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi, Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo, and New York City Council Member Crystal Hudson to “flip the switch” on the spectacular light exhibition, turning on tens of thousands of moving lights across Cherry Esplanade.

This year’s Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden has been reimagined with all-new light installations alongside returning favorites, created by artists from 10 countries on 3 continents. The Garden is also presenting expanded food and drink menus (including a seated dining menu of winter specials, and a new bar in the Palm House), as well as a unique 20+ song playlist curated specifically for BBG.

“Lightscape is New York City’s most immersive and enchanting way to spend a winter evening, and enjoy the spirit of the season in community,” said Adrian Benepe, President and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “This year offers another magnificent multi-sensory experience for everyone who steps onto the trail. The visual dazzle created by the world’s best light artists is complemented by a gorgeous soundtrack, and delicious food and drink to warm up with—all of it honoring the beauty of BBG. We can’t wait for New Yorkers and visitors to gather with friends or family, grab a hot cider, and experience the otherworldly magic of Lightscape.”

“Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s unparalleled legacy of excellence is known to all who call this borough home. As we mark the start of this 4th annual Lightscape, know that we are witnessing just the latest chapter of a truly historic Brooklyn institution. I cannot wait to see the joy this exhibition brings to Brooklyn’s families in the months ahead, as well as the invaluable sense of community it is certain to create within all those who experience it," said Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke.

“As the days get shorter and colder, Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s newest annual tradition fills our city and our souls with warmth and light. Lightscape is a great opportunity to visit the Garden and experience its beauty and serenity in winter. I'm so proud to represent Brooklyn Botanic Garden and encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to share the wonder of Lightscape this season,” said State Senator Zellnor Myrie.

“Spectacles like Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden make the New York City’s holiday season and winter charm unlike any other,” said New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. “I’m delighted that Brooklynites and visitors alike can join in the festivities by enjoying a warm cup of hot cocoa and marveling at the mile-long display of fantastical lights and holiday cheer through the garden.”

“Our public realm isn’t just a fair-weather friend; it’s incredible and accessible every day of the year. You need look no further for proof than the Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden,” said New York City Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. “BBG is magical in the warmer months, and over the past few years it’s become a winter wonderland too—a must-do holiday season treat for New Yorkers of all ages. I want to thank Adrian Benepe and his whole team for bringing joy and light to these shorter days and look forward to a great season.”

“While the days are getting darker, NYC is more vibrant than ever during the holiday season thanks to the extraordinary cultural events happening across the city, including the eye-popping Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden,” said New York City Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo. “With a mile of lights and installations created by artists from around the world, Lightscape has quickly become one of the NYC holiday season's 'must-experience' events. With value nights, sensory friendly entry dates, and other programs to make sure that all New Yorkers can enjoy this shimmering event, we encourage everyone to come down to the garden for Lightscape this holiday season!”

“Every winter, New Yorkers eagerly anticipate the first snowfall, holiday markets, street fairs, and, of course, Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden,” said New York City Council Member Crystal Hudson. “Lightscape offers a unique opportunity to experience the gardens at night with stunning installations, music, and seasonal treats. Exhibitions like these are a big part of what makes Brooklyn Botanic Garden such a beloved landmark in the borough, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to Brooklyn each year. I’m honored to join the BBG team in opening the exhibition this season.”

As visitors enter Lightscape, they will again find an illuminated fountain show by Sense Effects in the pond of the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden, a transfixing installation that has been reimagined and reprogrammed for 2024.

Also returning is Winter Reflections by ITHACA. This expansive installation that covers the entirety of Cherry Esplanade with a breathtaking moving light and music show is back by popular demand and has been reconfigured to feature the towering contemporary tree sculpture at the south end of the Esplanade.

Visitors will also stroll past giant, fantastical sculptures like Singularity by Squidsoup, a 26-foot-high sphere with over 6,000 individual points of lights, and ethereal new pieces such as Butterfly Effect by Masamichi Shimada & Light Art Collection on Lily Pool Terrace.

Photo Credit: Liz Ligon



Entrance/Canopy of Light by Culture Creative

Butterfly Effect by Masamichi Shimada and Lightart Collection

Singularity by Squidsoup

Cascade Walk by Culture Creative

Winter Reflections by Ithaca

Singularity by Squidsoup

Winter Cathedral by Mandylights

Lantern Garden by Brian Thunder and Mandylights

Winter Reflections by Ithaca

Love Love Love by Carl Everett

Anemonia by Tilt

Rainbow Road by Carl Everett

Alumine by Tilt

