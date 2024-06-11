PLG Arts Fest Returns and Expands to Two Days

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PLG Arts has announced its third annual Arts Fest, now spanning two days, June 22-23, at BKLN Commons and Gaia NoMaya, free for all ages. This year, the indoor Fest offers an arts exhibition and sale by 35 local visual artists, artmaking for the whole family, musical performances, and refreshments.

On June 22, works from more than 35 local visual artists will be on display and available for purchase, along with opportunities for family artmaking. From 1pm-5pm, artists will have the opportunity to network and support each other at BKLYN Commons, while offering residents to discover new art and become collectors. On Sunday, June 23, three musical groups will perform from 2pm-7pm. Refreshments will be available for purchase both days.

Last year, almost 500 visitors, celebrated the rich arts community of Prospect Lefferts Gardens. June 23 is dedicated to live music at Gaia NoMaya with appearances by the Rafael Rosa Trio, the KJ Denhert Jazz Quartet, and the Marianne Solivan Quartet.

“PLG Arts Fest is a time to celebrate the vibrancy and creativity of Prospect Lefferts Gardens,” notes Assembly Member Brian A. Cunningham. “I am proud to support and fund their community engagement opportunities. PLG Arts continues to bring community members together through the beauty and joy of art and expand their event to two days this year, offering free live music performances as well.”

“This growing annual event is our way of celebrating a neighborhood that is so rich with art and community,” adds a representative of PLG Arts. “Let’s continue to make the arts free and accessible for everyone while also giving artists a platform to be seen and supported.”

PROGRAM SCHEDULE:

Arts Fest 2024 will be held across two days:

Saturday, June 22, 1:00pm-5:00pm: Visual arts exhibit and sale at BKLN Commons, 495 Flatbush Avenue. Family art making from 2:00pm-4:00pm.

Sunday, June 23, 2:00pm-7:00pm: Live music at Gaia NoMaya, 510 Flatbush Avenue.

2:00pm-3:30pm: Rafael Rosa Trio

4:00pm-5:30pm: KJ Denhert Jazz Quartet

5:30pm-7:00pm: Marianne Solivan Quartet

Admission to both events is free.

A comprehensive map of participating artists will be available.

Comments