PAPUA Comes to World Music Institute

Pahua will come to Public Records, 233 Butler Street, Brooklyn on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7pm. Co-presented with Tigres Sounds, this standing room only show is 21+.

Pahua is a self-produced project fronted by Paulina Sotomayor, a composer, percussionist, DJ, and producer based in Mexico City who sets her empowering lyrics to a soundtrack of folkloric rhythms and electronic beats. Starting her career as the vocalist in the neo-cumbia project Sotomayor that she created with her brother. she went solo with a series of EP releases debuting her critically acclaimed EP Ofrenda which was hailed as "an ode to nature and femininity" by Rolling Stone. Mexico's Indie Rocks says "Pahua has managed to establish herself as one of the fundamental voices of modern alternative folk/pop in Latin America." WMI's COUNTERPOINT series focuses on contemporary artists who push the boundaries of what "world music" can mean in the 21st Century.

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world; to enrich lives through the arts, promote awareness and appreciation for the world's rich cultural traditions, and encourage cross-cultural dialogue and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

