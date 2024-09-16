Original NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD Actress Kyra Schon Joins BrooklynONE Productions Adaptation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kyra Schon, one of the original cast members from George A. Romero's iconic film Night of the Living Dead, will be featured in brooklynONE productions' upcoming stage production of the classic horror tale. Best known for her unforgettable role as Karen, the young girl in the 1968 film, Schon will lend her voice to a role that will be integrated into the live performances.

The production, directed by John Panepinto and Don Manzo, opens October 3rd at bkONE's Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City, Brooklyn, and runs through October 6th. The stage adaptation, written by Lori Allen Ohm, faithfully captures the tension and horror of the original movie, with Kyra Schon's voiceover adding an exciting connection to the iconic film.

"Having Kyra Schon join our production is truly an honor and a dream come true for us," said brooklynONE's Artistic Director Anthony Marino. "She's an integral part of horror history, and to have her voice in our show really ties our production to the legacy of the original Night of the Living Dead. It's an incredible connection for both our cast and audience, and we couldn't be more excited."

Kyra Schon's voice will be featured in a key moment in the play, bringing her unforgettable presence into this fresh adaptation of the legendary zombie story. Fans of the film will enjoy the chance to hear her voice, this time as part of a live theatrical experience.

"My involvement in this production feels like I've come full circle. My first job in life, at age 4 or 5, was on a radio commercial, recorded at my dad's studio" Said Kyra, when asked to reflect on her involvement in this stage adaptation, "I was offered the opportunity to "be the radio" in brooklynONE's production of Night of the Living Dead, I had to do it! I'm grateful to them for the experience."

Set in a remote farmhouse under siege by zombies, "Night of the Living Dead" follows a group of strangers as they battle both the undead and rising tensions within their small group. With intense, character-driven performances, BrooklynONE's production promises to deliver the same heart-pounding dread as the original, enhanced by the intimate setting of the Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City.

Running for four performances only-October 3rd, 4th, and 5th at 8:00 PM, and a 3:00 PM matinee on October 6th-this production is shaping up to be one of Brooklyn's most exciting theatre events of the season. Tickets are on sale now at www.bkONE.org/tix.

