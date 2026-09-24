Old Skool Playwrights Festival to Open with Staged Readings

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None of the Above Theatre Company, a seminal New York incubator long dedicated to championing original American drama and independent dramatists, proudly launches its milestone 45th season with the Old Skool Playwrights Festival. Running from October 6 through October 25, 2026, the festival takes over the storied stages of the American Theatre of Actors (ATA), situated in the heart of the theater district at 314 West 54th Street, New York City.

Designed to celebrate raw, vibrant, character-driven storytelling, the three-week festival kicks off with an adventurous slate of staged readings featuring fresh texts by visionary playwrights, followed by back-to-back fully staged runs of two evocative masterworks by award-winning resident playwright Robert Liebowitz.

WEEK 1: THE STAGED READINGS LINEUP (OCTOBER 6–9)

The festival opens its first week with an expansive showcase pairing cutting-edge scripts with dynamic New York performers and directors:

Tuesday, October 6 at 8:00 PM: Rokuro-Kubi and Jikininki by Jill Hoppe﻿

﻿An imaginative, eerie, and atmospheric new work exploring supernatural folklore and psychological dread to inaugurate the 2026 festival.

﻿An imaginative, eerie, and atmospheric new work exploring supernatural folklore and psychological dread to inaugurate the 2026 festival. Wednesday, October 7 at 8:00 PM: The Key by L. Lyn-Jones & Steven Cornine﻿

﻿A lyrical, poignant musical play tracing ambition, fate, and generational inheritance across two pivotal American decades (1940–1960), propelled by a rich, emotionally charged score.

﻿A lyrical, poignant musical play tracing ambition, fate, and generational inheritance across two pivotal American decades (1940–1960), propelled by a rich, emotionally charged score. Thursday, October 8 at 8:00 PM: New Play by Mohammed Said-Ali﻿

﻿A compelling new theatrical offering from Mohammed Said-Ali, winner of multiple Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF) Awards and widely recognized as one of the most vital, fiercely original voices in modern independent theatre.

﻿A compelling new theatrical offering from Mohammed Said-Ali, winner of multiple Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF) Awards and widely recognized as one of the most vital, fiercely original voices in modern independent theatre. Friday, October 9 at 8:00 PM: 250 Years...Of Progress? by Tim Horace, et al.﻿

﻿A visceral dance-theater collision set inside a stalled New York City subway station, where an immigrant and an American corporate executive clash over freedom, legacy, and the staggering human cost of national advancement.

Reading Series Tickets ($15–$25):

Available online at ticketstripe.com/old-skool

For 45 years, None of the Above Theatre Company has held fast to the conviction that the stage belongs to bold dramatists willing to tackle raw human realities without commercial compromise. By bringing together groundbreaking new texts and Liebowitz’s signature repertoire, the Old Skool Playwrights Festival honors the authentic, enduring spirit of Off-Off-Broadway.

FESTIVAL AT A GLANCE

Title: The Old Skool Playwrights Festival

Company: None of the Above Theatre Company

Dates: October 6 – October 25, 2026

Location: American Theatre of Actors (ATA), 314 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019

Week 1 Staged Readings Schedule:

Oct 6 @ 8:00 PM – Rokuro-Kubi and Jikininki by Jill Hoppe

Oct 7 @ 8:00 PM – The Key by L. Lyn-Jones & Steven Cornine

Oct 8 @ 8:00 PM – New Play by Mohammed Said-Ali

Oct 9 @ 8:00 PM – 250 Years...Of Progress? by Tim Horace, et al.

Box Office / Staged Readings Tickets: https://ticketstripe.com/old-skool

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 01 Hrs 08 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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