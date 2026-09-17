DIALOGUE WITH THREE CHORDS to Open Season 16 at Industry City

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Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) will bring their 16th season of indie theatre to Industry City in Brooklyn which will include new plays in September, a full production in November, and holiday events in December. Produced by brooklynONE productions (bKONE) the season opens on September 24th with 'Rumors of a Better World.' Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show starts at 8pm at the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City, 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, on the First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

'Rumors of a Better World' features three plays about salvation, solitary confinement, and a nickel's worth of comfort. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online.

D3C's Season 16 continues in November with the New York premiere of 'The Sad Truth About Country Songs,' a two-person play where Amos, a young man and career criminal, breaks out of prison to visit his dying mother for the last time. The production runs for two weeks, with shows from Thursday through Sunday, November 5th to 8th and November 12th to 15th.

December sees the return of D3C's holiday programming at Industry City with their rhyming theatrical pub crawl 'The Mari Lwyd' on December 12, and holiday indie mainstay 'The Krampus' on December 17.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 the partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.

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