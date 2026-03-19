OVEREAGER Debuts at Brooklyn Art Haus In April

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Shared Manifest Entertainment will present Overeager, a new play written by and starring Jackie Jorgenson, for a one-night-only performance on April 29, 2026 at Brooklyn Art Haus. Directed by Anastasia Novak, the performance begins at 7:30 PM and runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are now available.

Overeager centers on Savannah, a lonely college dropout who finds herself drawn into the orbit of a charismatic multi-level marketing company that promises success and sisterhood. At first, the community offers exactly what she's been missing. But as Savannah becomes more involved in the organization and the pressure to succeed within it, the cracks begin to show. At the same time, she's approaching the twentieth anniversary of her mother's death, a milestone that forces her to confront the ways that loss has shaped her search for connection.

Moving between grounded drama and moments of sharp humor, the play looks at the emotional pull of communities that promise empowerment while quietly asking for more than they give.

"I started writing Overeager because I kept thinking about how people look for belonging in places that promise certainty," said playwright and performer Jackie Jorgenson. "Savannah believes she's building a life for herself, but underneath that drive is a grief she's never really processed. The twentieth anniversary of her mother's death pushes her to reckon with the ways she's been trying to recreate that relationship in other parts of her life. MLM culture felt like an interesting lens for that story, because those spaces often present themselves as supportive communities while also demanding complete devotion."

The script previously advanced as a Second Rounder at the Austin Film Festival, placing in the top 25% of submissions. An earlier staged reading of Overeager at The Tank in New York City was nominated for two BroadwayWorld Awards.

The cast of Overeager includes Jackie Jorgenson as Savannah, with Melissa Peltier as Angie Normandy and Mom, Jessica Thompson as Naomi, Malaika Tinashe as Maya, Anne Ruttencutter as Joanne, Hannah Wu as Autumn, Therese McGinn as Ms. McGregor, and Beck Farris as Kai. Additional cast include Allison Mangosing as Podcast Host, Olivia Greanias as Reporter, and Allie Costa as Customers. Kirsten Freimann and Lindsay McLaughlin will understudy.

The creative team includes Director Anastasia Novak, Stage Manager Isabel Fagre, Hair and Makeup Designer Ali McClelland, and Production Photography/Cinematography by Kevin Parada.

Overeager is produced by Shared Manifest Entertainment, an independent production company founded by Jackie Jorgenson that develops original theatre, film, and fiction podcasts. Relaunched in 2025, the company produces character-driven work across mediums, including the fiction podcast Tales from the Aether and new theatrical projects developed in New York City.

Overeager will be performed on April 29, 2026, at 7:30 PM at Brooklyn Art Haus. Tickets are $20 and available now.

For more information, visit bkarthaus.com