Ryan Stevens' BRICKGIRL Will Play Brooklyn Art Haus

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Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (Katie Royse Ginther, Artistic Director) will soon present a full staged production of “BRICKGIRL”, in May of 2026. “BRICKGIRL” is written by Ryan Stevens, directed by Mayah Lourdes Burke and stage managed by Ellie McIntyre (The Untitled Lesbian Project).

The show stars Esme Mitchell (Spelling Club), Mars Wardell (Craiglisted), Ishika Muchhal (Trapped in Her Dorm Room), Jasmyn Tilford (Passing Strange), Kareem Browne (Will of Ergamenes), Marie-Josee Bourelly (Castle on the Hill), and Jordan Richards (OutSkirts). Featuring set/prop design by Seth Mazlin, costumes by Abby Garraty,, and fight choreography by Javan Zapata. This will be the first time BRICKGIRL will be presented in full.

There's a rumor going around that if you hate someone enough, BRICKGIRL will kill them. She's skinless, soaked in blood, and howling in pain. She shows up, beats someone to death with a brick, then disappears. No one knows the rules. We all want her to kill the right people. Everyone wants her to kill someone. When there's nowhere else to turn, when no one can help you and nothing gets better, there's BRICKGIRL.

BRICKGIRL is set to take place at Brooklyn Art Haus in Brooklyn, NY on May 7th, 8th, 9th,15th, 16th and 17th. Brooklyn Art Haus is located on 24 Macy Ave. Tickets are $25 with an option to donate to Kitchen Sink Theatre Company’s work.

MORE ABOUT KITCHEN SINK THEATRE COMPANY

Formerly known as "Ooky-Spooktacular Productions," Kitchen Sink Theatre Company was founded in 2021 by Katie Royse Ginther and Audrey Andrews for the purposes of mounting a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in Bellingham, WA. Rehearsed in a driveway and performed to sold-out crowds in a local firehouse, Rocky Horror was the first drop from the faucet that would become Kitchen Sink. Following the success of Rocky Horror, Royse Ginther produced and directed another theatrical project in Bellingham, this time for The Sylvia Center for the Arts. Good Water, written by Jessica Moreland, is now a nationally acclaimed play which received The National Partners of the American Theatre Award from The Kennedy Center in 2022. A summer stock season in partnership with The Sylvia Center followed, and to nourish the company’s growing ambitions, Royse Ginther moved KSTC to New York City in 2023.

Our two full productions (BRICKGIRL by Ryan Stevens and Boys Will Be Dogs by Al Groppi) explore how destabilizing it feels to live in this moment so saturated with outright hatred and nihilism. They ask what so many of us find ourselves asking every day: how do you walk on the same earth, breathe the same air, share blood and traditions with people who can participate in heinous acts? How do you love your neighbor or your family, when you’re constantly having to question what violence they’re capable of? Can people who do bad things be saved? How do we look past such a magnitude of suffering?

Through both experimental and more classic theatrical modes, BRICKGIRL and Boys Will Be Dogs join a rich theatrical tradition trying to make meaning out of seemingly senseless depravity. They ask a lot and answer little. In presenting these shows, we invite our audience to discover, or at least get a little closer to, their own personal answers to these questions.

To date, Kitchen Sink has received 37 BroadwayWorld Award nominations and have been awarded grants by The Richenthal Foundation, The Puffin Foundation, IndieSpace’s The Big Give, and the Field Blade of Grass Funds.

Community members often express their appreciation for Kitchen Sink Theatre Company’s impact, sharing sentiments such as, “The work [KSTC] does is so inspiring!” (Halley Platz). Many have found a true sense of belonging, with one artist stating, “I feel more at home with KSTC than I did with my college theatre department,” (Bali Kay) and another sharing, “I feel like I have finally found my artistic home” (Sam Bash).