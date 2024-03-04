One Winged Dove returns to The Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research this month. The performance is set for March 18.

This short and uncanny play revolves around the turbulent relationship between Sam, a talented yet troubled writer, and Valerie, his sharp and determined editor. As the play unfolds, Sam grapples with the weight of his own neurosis, haunted by his past choices and the fear of failure. Valerie, on the other hand, is caught between her own professional duties and boundaries and Sam's unusually personal demands. Within the intricate web of relationships, the presence of Lydia, Sam's girlfriend and Larry, his older brother, adds layers of depth perception in the second act. Through a late-night conversations filled with introspection and uncertainty, Lydia and Larry provide glimpses into Sam's troubled past and his recurring patterns of self-destruction, as well as their own. This probing, philosophical play does not provide answers, only questions.

One Winged Dove is written and directed by Matthew Gasda and stage managed by Anastasia Wolfe, with Charlie Coursey, Meg MacCary (Minotaur, Dover, Denmark), Alida Delaney, and Zach Hendrickson. Music by Matthew Gasda.

One Winged Dove is produced by the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research, a Brooklyn theater company founded by Matthew Gasda, George Olesky, Izabel Mar, Mia Vallet, and Steven Ebert. One Winged Dove is shown in rep with other plays. @bkcenterfortheatreresearch