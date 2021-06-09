Nightdrive's THE GROWN-UPS To Premier In A Secret North Brooklyn Location This Summer

The Grown-Ups, an immersive theatrical experience created by Nightdrive and performed outdoors around a campfire for six audience members at a time, will premier in a secret North Brooklyn location beginning Friday, July 30th for a summer engagement through Tuesday, August 31st. Official opening is Sunday, August 8th at 8:30pm.

The campers are all finally asleep, and the lake is getting quiet. Have a beer, make a s'more, tell a scary story. Figure out what you're going to have to do in the morning to keep camp fun and safe without letting the kids find out about...well, you've seen the news. I just got a push notification-they're getting closer.

Following a group of camp counselors trying to mold the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is looking bleaker and bleaker, The Grown-Ups explores the traditions that change us, what it takes for us to change them, and how to change yourself when you're hopelessly, tragically not prepared for this.

The Grown-Ups is written by Skylar Fox & Simon Henriques, with a cast featuring Emily E Garrison, Simon Henriques, Chloe Joy Ivanson, Abby Melick, and Justin Phillips. The production will be directed by Skylar Fox (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Tickets go on sale on June 22nd at nightdrive.org/thegrownups. Advance access to tickets will be available through Nightdrive's mailing list. Tickets are by suggested donation. Audiences will be sent the venue location closer to their performance. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include (but are not limited to) mask requirements, and vaccination or negative test verification.