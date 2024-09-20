New York Choral Society to Present VOICES OF LIGHT At Alice Tully Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Choral Society, a pioneering symphonic chorus committed to presenting diverse repertoire and innovative collaborations for the last 65 years will perform Voices of Light by Richard Einhorn. This performance, paired with the screening of the silent film classic The Passion of Joan of Arc, will take place on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 7:30 PM at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall. Featuring more than 170 voices from the New York Choral Society, the Mannes Orchestra, and critically acclaimed soloists, The Polyphonists, this performance combines a compelling live orchestral score with one of the greatest films in cinema history. This event marks the first concert of their season titled She Sings: A Season of Extraordinary Women.

Voices of Light is an oratorio by New York native Richard Einhorn, inspired by The Passion of Joan of Arc, the iconic 1928 silent film directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer. The piece uses a libretto based on excerpts from ancient writings, predominantly those of medieval female mystics, including texts directly from Joan of Arc's accusers and her own responses. This composition employs a multi-layered musical structure designed to evoke the polyphonic music of Joan's era, featuring a dramatically slowed-down Gregorian chant overlaid with multiple texts.

The film, The Passion of Joan of Arc, is considered a masterpiece of cinema, known for its stark portrayal of the emotional depth of its protagonist, portrayed by Renée Falconetti in a legendary performance that remains a touchstone of film acting. The film's visual style, coupled with Einhorn's moving composition, creates an immersive experience that has captivated audiences worldwide. Influencing directors such as Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg, (and boasting a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), this film has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. Previously lost to fire and believed destroyed, a perfect copy of the film was discovered and has been meticulously restored, allowing modern audiences to experience Dreyer's visionary work as it was originally intended.

Music Director David Hayes comments on the collaboration: “Uniting over 170 voices from our chorus with the Mannes Orchestra, and the evocative story of Joan of Arc on film, offers a unique challenge and joy. This performance not only showcases the dynamism of live choral music but also enriches our understanding of historical narratives through a powerful artistic expression.”

Ellen PutneyMoore, the organization's newly appointed Executive Director, reflects on the significance of this event: "Our season opener, Voices of Light, perfectly aligns with our 'Season of the Woman' theme, celebrating powerful female voices throughout history. Joan of Arc's story, her strength, and her spirit are emblematic of the resilience and courage we aim to highlight this season."

This production has been made possible through the generous support of the Martin L. Finkelman Bequest.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Voices of Light will be performed on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 7:30pm at Alice Tully Hall. Tickets start at $40 and are available at https://nychoral.org/event/voices-of-light/

Alice Tully Hall is located at 941 Broadway at, W 65th. The nearest accessible subway stations are the West 66th Street station (1 train) and the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station (A, B, C, D, or 1 trains)

