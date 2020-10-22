New Dance Studio, World Arts East, Comes to Red Hook

The studio officially opened its doors on September 26.

A brand new dance studio, World Arts East, has opened in Red Hook.

To sign up for classes at World Arts East Red Hook, visit their website (worldartseastredhook.com), email (worldartseast@gmail.com) or call for more information (929-295-0605).

Programs are as follows:

World Dance and Music

A variety of dance and music classes for youth and adults that reflect the richness of art of the Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa. Classes include Barre, Ballet, Afro- Latin Jazz, Breakdance/House, Zumba, Salsa, Zen Fitness Workout, Samba, Capoeira and Afro-Latin percussion.

Ayurveda

A wellness system, originating in India and practiced globally, that uses nutrition, herbal treatments, massage, yoga, breathing and meditation to bring balance and vitality to the being.

Yoga

Yoga, a practice and lifestyle from India and practiced globally, uses asana (yoga postures), philosophy, meditation and nutrition so that you can live a more harmonious life.

