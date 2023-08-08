Nathaniel Rateliff Comes to Kings Theatre in November

American singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff will be performing live at Kings Theatre on Thursday, November 2, 2023 on his And It's Still Alright Solo Tour with special guest Kevin Morby. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 am ET, with presales beginning Monday, August 7 at 10am ET. For additional information, please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/nathaniel-rateliff/.

The And It's Still Alright tour will feature various aspects of Rateliff's stellar musicianship, vacillating between warm, stripped-back moments with just voice and acoustic guitar to a full 10-piece folk band accompaniment including a string quartet, and all manner of configurations in between.

In 2018 Rateliff recorded the acclaimed album And Its Stiill Alright. On the album he's a wounded prophet, a weary seeker with a poetic genius and flickering faith who has seen and felt far too much pain and loss in his life.

“I think it was Ursula Le Guin in The Earth sea Trilogy who says, 'Never trust someone without a limp.' Character isn't defined by our strengths but by what we overcome,” says Rateliff. He was determined to make some sense of his early travails on And It's Still Alright, hoping against hope that it's all part of a bigger plan. The listener can feel him faltering but never losing his hope across these 10 songs, always believing that there is a way out of the murky dark, a yearning for transcendence and rebirth that gives this record a spiritual incandescence.

Growing up in Herman, Missouri, Nathaniel Rateliff started his music career playing in his family's band at church and music became an obsession for him and his friends. In seventh grade Rateliff's father was killed in a car crash, which forced him to drop out of school to help provide for his family. One of Rateliff's full-time jobs was working as a janitor at what would have been his high school. At 19, Rateliff moved to Denver where he worked night shifts at a bottle factory and a trucking company while testing out songs at open-mic nights. After playing rock music in various incarnations, Rateliff began gravitating towards a folksier sound. In 2010 he released In Memory of Loss a solo album on Rounder Records. In 2013 Rateliff released Falling Faster Than You Can Run on modyvi records flooded by the Closer ep.