NYWIFT to Present Science In Motion Screening Series In Partnership With BAM

The six-week free series features STEM-focused narrative and documentary films with filmmaker Q&A's.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

New York Women in Film & Television will present the Science in Motion Screening Series in partnership with BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), a collection of groundbreaking contemporary films that delve into science and technology in the modern world. These urgent documentaries and empowering fictions take us from the depths of outer space to the on-the-ground action of a Hasidic women-run ambulance corps and beyond. Filmmaker Q&As will follow each screening.

The films will play Tuesdays at 7 PM at BAM's Peter J. Sharp Building (Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, 11217) February 6 through March 12, 2024. The program is free and open to the public, presented in partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF) with support from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

"Since early childhood I have been fascinated by the intersection of STEM and the media, exploring how film can expose us to all of the innovations science has to offer. We at NYWIFT are thrilled to offer this remarkable roster of films with the New York City community, and we appreciate the partnership of BAM, the NSF, and the NEA for helping to bring this series to lift off," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez.

"BAM is thrilled to partner with NYWIFT to spotlight these extraordinary and groundbreaking films. We've long admired the work done by NYWIFT and are excited by this new collaboration to bring work at the cutting edge of science and art to our screens in Brooklyn," said BAM Director, Film Program and Strategy Jesse Trussell.

The program will include:

Tuesday, February 6th at 7 PM: To the End

Stopping the climate crisis is a question of political courage, and the clock is ticking. Over three years of turbulence and crisis, four young women fight for a Green New Deal, and ignite a historic shift in U.S. climate politics. Q&A with director Rachel Lears. Click Here.

Tuesday, February 13th at 7 PM: Space: The Longest Goodbye

Training for a Mars mission, daring astronauts work with a NASA psychologist to cope with space isolation in this Sundance-premiering documentary. Q&A with director Ido Mizrahy, producer Valda Witt, and astronaut Cady Coleman. Tickets here.

Tuesday, February 20th at 7 PM: My Love Affair with Marriage

A young, spirited woman, Zelma, is determined to conform to the pressures of singing Mythology Sirens in order to be loved, but the more she conforms, the more her body resists. A story of inner female rebellion. Q&A with director and animator Signe Baumane. Tickets here.

Tuesday, February 27th at 7 PM: Every Body

Focuses on three individuals who overcame shame, secrecy, and unauthorized surgery throughout their childhoods to enjoy successful adulthoods. Choosing to ignore medical advice to conceal their bodies and coming out as who they truly were. Q&A with director Julie Cohen. Tickets here.

Tuesday, March 5th at 7 PM: 93Queen

A group of tenacious Hasidic women in Brooklyn take matters into their own hands to change their own community from within, smashing the community patriarchy by creating the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in New York City. Q&A with director Paula Eiselt. Tickets here.

Tuesday, March 12th at 7 PM: Chilly & Milly and Over-Flow

A presentation of two short films. Chilly & Milly explores the director's father's chronic health problems as a diabetic with kidney failure, and his mother's role as his caretaker. Over-Flow is a firsthand account, from a first-generation American Trinidadian filmmaker, of the devastation from overbank floods and flash-floods in the twin-island Caribbean nation. Q&A with directors William D. Caballero and Elizabeth Ramjit. Tickets here.

Learn more and register at www.nywift.org/science-in-motion.




