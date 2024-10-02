Music at Co-Cath to Present PATH OF MIRACLES By Joby Talbot

Performances will take place October 18-19, 2024.
Music at Co-Cath will present the opening of "The Unity Series" with two performances of Path of Miracles by Joby Talbot on October 18 and 19, 2024, at 7:30 PM at the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph, 856 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY. These performances are free and open to the public, with donations encouraged to support Music at Co-Cath's mission of fostering artistic unity.
"The Unity Series" celebrates the power of shared musical experiences and community engagement. Music at Co-Cath, led by Dr. Alejandro Zuleta, along with the MACC Ensemble, is committed to creating an inspiring musical home for artists and audiences alike in the breathtaking space of the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph.
Path of Miracles:
Opening the season, Joby Talbot's Path of Miracles is a compelling choral work inspired by the ancient Camino de Santiago pilgrimage. First commissioned in 2005 and theatrically staged in 2019, the piece captures the emotional and physical challenges of the journey, exploring themes of transformation, fellowship, and spiritual discovery. Directed by Dr. Alejandro Zuleta, the MACC Ensemble will take audiences through four key points of the pilgrimage, offering a profound and immersive experience. "We are excited to begin 'The Unity Series' with Path of Miracles," said Dr. Zuleta. "This season is all about connection-through music and community-and this piece embodies the themes of journey and transformation that resonate with our mission."
Event Details:
About the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph:
Founded in 1912, the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph remains a vital cultural hub in Brooklyn, hosting transformative performances that uplift and inspire the community.
