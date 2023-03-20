Masterworks Series to be Presented At Bargemusic, New York City's Floating Concert Hall, in April

Bargemusic is moored in Brooklyn just under the Brooklyn Bridge, and presents extraordinary artists performing beautiful music all year round, on a small stage with the dramatic backdrop of the East River and lower Manhattan skyline.

Virtuoso violinist and artistic visionary Mark Peskanov is the Artistic Director of Bargemusic. Peskanov is a staunch champion of living composers and will be performing Adolphus Hailstork's Baroque Suite with award-winning pianist Donna Weng Friedman, along with sonatas by Beethoven and Grieg as part of Bargemusic's Masterworks Series on Sunday April 2 at 4pm.

As described in the website: From its inception in 1977, Bargemusic has been committed to attracting local audiences and enhancing the cultural life of New York by offering frequent, year-round performances of chamber music in a fittingly intimate setting-the type of setting in which chamber music is meant to be heard. To make this unique musical experience available to as many people as possible, Bargemusic presents more than 200 chamber music concerts annually, year-round-and offers free tickets to a variety of groups, plus a family friendly Admission Free Concert on Saturday afternoons.

The founder of Bargemusic Olga Bloom was 57 years old in 1976 when she gave up her career as a violinist and violist to create Bargemusic. She chose a 100-foot steel barge that had been built in 1899 and had served much of the last century as a working vessel in the New York harbor, delivering hand-loaded sacks of coffee for the Erie Lackawanna railroad.

"Today our cargo is beautiful music. Our audience and supporters are the good, brave, strong towboats pulling us along in our destiny-as are the fine artists from all over the world who perform here, and the good, brave, strong captain Mark Peskanov who programs our mystical endeavor."

-Olga Bloom, founder

