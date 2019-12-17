Martinis And Murder, Häus Party Anniversary Show And More Announced At The Bell House

Check out the lineup of upcoming events at The Bell House.

MARTINIS AND MURDER

Saturday · January 25, 2020

Martinis & Murder is Oxygen's weekly true-crime podcast hosted by John Thrasher and Daryn Carp. From serial killers to mysterious disappearances to infamous murder cases, John and Daryn break down one murder per episode, making heavy subject matter a little more palatable by not checking their senses of humor at the door.

Freshly shaken martinis by Matt the Bartender also help. John and Daryn not only tell the narrative of each murder but also delve into compelling and little- known facts about the lives of each victim and killer. What was the motivation? Was the killer a psychopath or a sane person who simply snapped? What was the impact on the victim's family, friends, and community? Co-hosts John and Daryn have interviewed a who's who of true crime, including Dateline's Keith Morrison, "Dirty John's" Debra Newell, Golden State Killer Detective Paul Holes, television personality Nancy Grace, NBC News correspondent Kate Snow, "Cold Justice's" Kelly Siegler, crime journalist Billy Jensen, Mary Jo Buttafuoco, and more. Covered by The New York Times, Digiday, among others, "Martinis and Murder" was also recently listed as a "must listen" by Cosmopolitan.

HÄUS PARTY: ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Friday · January 31, 2020

As seen in the New York Times and described by TimeOut NY as a "queer spectacle," Häus Party Show is turning one and we are ready to freaking celebrate! Come get wild with your favorite downtown it-girls, Zach Teague and Drew Lausch as they peer pressure you into having the time of your life. Featuring New York's best comedians, drag queens, and fashion icons. Buckle up boys, we're having a Häus Party. Dance Party with DJ Harkness Granger to follow.





XYLOURIS WHITE & NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY

Tuesday · March 24, 2020

Joshua Abrams is a composer, bassist & improviser. Throughout his career, he has recorded & toured with a remarkable range of artists that include extended engagements with Fred Anderson, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Hamid Drake, Theaster Gates, Neil Michael Haggerty, Nicole Mitchell, Jeff Parker, Mike Reed, Matana Roberts & The Roots. Abrams appears on over one hundred recordings & scored the music for numerous feature-length films including four documentaries by Steve James: The Interrupters, Life Itself, Abacus: Small Enough To Jail, & America To Me. He co-founded the 'back-porch minimalist' band Town & Country, & with Matana Roberts & Chad Taylor, the jazz trio Sticks & Stones.



Since 2010 Abrams has toured North America & Europe with a shifting-line up of musicians as 'Natural Information Society'. Natural Information Society (NIS) uses traditional & conventional instrumentation to create long-form psychedelic environments that join a wide range of contemporary music & methodologies including jazz, minimalism & kosmiche. The project has released five albums for eremite records, including Magnetoception (2015), Simultonality (2017) & Mandatory Reality (2019). Automaginary, a collaborative album between NIS & Bitchin Bajas, was released by Drag City in 2015. Current & former band members include Lisa Alvarado, Jason Adasiewicz, Mikel Avery, Ben Boye, Hamid Drake, Emmett Kelly, Jeff Parker, Frank Rosaly, Jason Stein & Chad Taylor. For this concert, Natural Information Society is Abrams, guimbri; Lisa Alvarado, harmonium; Mikel Avery, drums & cymbals; Jason Stein, bass clarinet.





