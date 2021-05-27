Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Will Be Performed at Mark Morris Dance Center on Friday

i??Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet returns to the stage for two live Friday presentations, May 28th and June 4th, at the Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn.

The program will see the World Premiere of Magloire's "Sea" and a new solo for company member Madeleine Williams.

The new 55-minute "Sea" is, according to choreographer Magloire, simply "a celebratory work coming from the joy of being able to perform again person, for a live audience." Music is a commissioned score by Richard Carrick, in his third collaboration with Magloire.

Magloire has also created a short solo for departing dancer Madeleine Williams, who is expecting her second child. In her own words, Madeleine is "stepping away from dance to enjoy motherhood."

COVID Protocols: the James and Martha Duffy Performance Space is large and well-ventilated, and the audience, which will be kept at a maximum of 46, will be seated in a proper socially distanced manner, with at least six feet between chairs (with members of the same household allowed to sit together). Tickets must be purchased in advance, as there will be no box office and walk-ups will not be accommodated. Visitors will fill out a pre-show health screening and, upon arrival at the Dance Center, will have their temperature checked. Visitors are also required to wear masks at all times while inside the building.

Reservations are required. https://www.eventbrite.com

Dancers: Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla, Alison Tatsuoka, Madeleine Williams

Musicians: Melody Fader, piano, Doori Na, violin