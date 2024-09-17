MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE To Have Brooklyn Premiere At The Rat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The play My Name Is Rachel Corrie will have its Brooklyn premiere at The Rat NYC, October 4th at 8pm, October 5th at 3pm, and October 11 and 12th at 8pm.

Rachel Corrie was an activist and artist from Olympia, Washington, who traveled to Palestine in the early 2000s with the International Solidarity Movement. They are a Palestinian lead organization that focuses on non violent direct action to resist the Israeli occupation. Rachel was killed by an Israeli army bulldozer in Gaza, trying to stand between it and the Nasrallah home. She was hoping to prevent the home's destruction.

The play focuses on her life, and comes from the writings compiled by her parents, Cindy and Craig Corrie, and edited by Katharine Viner and the late Alan Rickman. Rachel was a student at Evergreen State College, who first saw another country when she went on a trip to Russia in middle school. This trip was her entry point into global struggles, and it left her, "finally awake, forever and ever."

The play chronicles her awakening and the kindness her family instilled in her at a young age. Rachel's writings are moving, funny, and paint a picture of a young woman who wanted to make a difference in the world.

Johanna Griesé produces and stars as Rachel. Michelle de la Rosa directs. Mel Ryan does light and sound. Though Rachel is no longer with us, her story is one of HOPE. That even one person can make a difference.

Johanna decided to produce this play to make her own small difference in this world, and to help audiences gain a better understanding of the plight of the Palestinian people, who welcomed Rachel with open arms. Director Michelle de la Rosa focuses on Rachel's humanity and her growth into the activist she became. Please contact Johanna Griesé with questions. (Note IG page will have any available discounts).

Tickets are $37, with a portion of the proceeds going to mutual aide and the Baladi-Palestine Animal Rescue. They can be purchased here: TICKETS.

Comments