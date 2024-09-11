MISSIONARY WOMAN: A Transgender Supervillain Camp Comedy To Have Brooklyn World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Missionary Woman: A Transgender Supervillain Camp Comedy World Premiere has been announced on Sep 24th - Sep 28th, 2024 EDT at MITU580, Brooklyn, NY.

The conservative city of Straightsville's superhero, Missionary Man, defends the city from the queer supervillains who escaped from the local liberal arts college. That is, until the first day of Pride Month, when The Mayor reveals plans to unleash anti-trans legislation on the town! Yikes! Missionary Man sees no choice but to reveal her long-kept secret and reveal herself as... Missionary Woman!!!!! When the Mayor fires her for embracing her truth, Missionary Woman is forced to ally herself with her arch-nemesis, Professor Strap-On. With the help of The Human Twink and Professor Strap-On's little brother Geoff, they take on the city's ugly, oppressive, cishet regime.

This world premier play, written by Meg Rosensweet, Produced by Devon Kish, and directed by L.D. Kelley, features an exceptional all-trans cast and company. Missionary Woman uses camp, satire, and absurdity to address themes of systemic transphobia and conservative fascism in response to the torrent of anti-trans legislation currently spreading across the United States and the world.

At a time of unprecedented visibility for transgender people, Missionary Woman aims to help audiences realize what is at stake for one of society's most vulnerable (and HOT!) populations.

CONTENT WARNINGS INCLUDE transphobia, homophobia, anti-queer slurs, sexual language, drugs and alcohol, simulated violence.

ACCESSIBILITY:

Missionary Woman will be performed at Theatre MITU 580 Unit A Ground Floor. MITU580 is located at 580 Sackett St. on the corner of Sackett St. and 3rd Ave.

MITU580 is located on the ground floor and has an entry door with a width of 2 feet. The door to the theater is 4 ft 10 inches wide. There is a short stair, but a ramp through the front door is available.

MITU580's bathroom is not ADA compliant. MITU580's bathroom door is 2 ft 4 inches wide. Grab bars are available.

MITU580 has limited wheelchair + companion seats. If possible, please email ekolbrener@gmail.com with 24 hours notice to review and reserve accessible seating.

MITU580 is not a scent-free space.

Strobe lights will be used during this performance in the middle of Act II.

COVID-19

Masking is highly encouraged, and masks will be distributed at the door. Please keep our actors and audiences safe!

ASL interpretation will be provided on Sept 26th at 8PM. Please email ekolbrener@gmail.com with 24 hours notice to reserve ASL seating.

