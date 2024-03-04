MESSAGES Comes to The Brooklyn Center For Theatre Research This Month

MESSAGES by Matthew Gasda comes to The Brooklyn Center For Theatre Research this month. Performances run March 15-16.

MESSAGES is about how we talk and touch, lie and listen, to one another. It is a play about relationships. Or more specifically: it is a play about the impossibility of relationships.

'Which one of us hasn't been each of the aspects of the characters at one time or another: the lover, the user, the ambivalent partner, the beloved, the seducer, the other man/woman, the betrayer, and the betrayed? And can someone please tell us why we behave in the ways that we do? It is not so simple to be a human being, especially when we are involved with other human beings. We desire, we are desired, and we think and do the most contradictory things. Will we ever get it right? Will we ever see our true selves? Will we ever be honest with each other? Should we even try? This drama invites us to really look at ourselves (or not.)...It is not fair to make a box around any of [these characters], and it is not fair to do so in "real" life. We are too complex for that, and MESSAGES helps us see that complexity. When sitting in a room with emotions writ so large and so palpable, it is hard to make a distinction between audience and actor. And tell me this: does love just happen to us, or is it a conscious choice? You really have to experience this play. Matthew Gasda is asking all the right questions. You have an answer? I am all ears.' -victoriabculture.com

Written and directed by Matthew Gasda, with Anastasia Wolfe (Ardor, Morning Journal, The Suitors of Helen), Asli Mumtas (Morning Journal), Jonah O'Harah David (Afters, Ardor, Zoomers), George Olesky (Afters, Ardor, All The Mournful Voices, Denmark, Dover, Minotaur, The Trials of Paris, Zoomers)

Messages is produced by the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research, a Brooklyn theater company founded by Matthew Gasda, George Olesky, Izabel Mar, Mia Vallet, and Steven Ebert. Messages is shown in rep with other plays. @bkcenterfortheatreresearch