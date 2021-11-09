MELISSA MAHONEY IS A ROBOT Announced at Super Secret Arts

Melissa Mahoney will perform her one-woman show Melissa Mahoney is a Robot at the brand new Super Secret Arts at 400 3rd Ave, 2FL, Brooklyn, NY 11215 on Saturday, November 20 at 9:00pm.

Created, directed, designed, and performed by Mahoney, and co-directed by Dan Tracy, the show has been described by audiences as "fearless, funny, and smart as hell", "a tour de force", and "equal parts play, performance art, dance, sketch comedy, and clownery."

The show is a high-voltage, jam-packed 60-minute piece of solo theatre, centered around a robot from a distant planet who crash lands into an abandoned trash heap on planet Earth after a mission gone awry. Upon discovery of some forgotten pieces of Earthly technology (namely, an iPhone SE and a MacBook Pro from 2011), the Robot is introduced to music and film. "What follows," writes Stephen Mosher of Mahoney's Dixon Place performance in April 2019, "is an Olympic event in lip-syncing and impressions, one which had the audience howling with laughter and applauding every few seconds." Think Charlie Chaplin meets WALL-E, and you'll get Melissa Mahoney is a Robot.

This performance of Melissa Mahoney is a Robot at Super Secret Arts will mark the show's four year anniversary. It debuted at The Pit SOLOCOM in November of 2017, followed by successful runs at The Tank in 2018 and Dixon Place in 2019. Mahoney's Robot joins a lineup of comedy, dance, theatre and music acts as part of Super Secret Art's soft launch. To learn more, visit SuperSecretArts.com.



Melissa Mahoney is an actor, creator, and teacher based in New York City. She is a proud alum of the Atlantic Acting School through NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and is currently on Atlantic's faculty. For more information, visit www.melissamahoney.me.

(Photos by Marcus Middleton)