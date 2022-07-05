LOOK DON'T LOOK: A Stage Fright Event, to be Presented at The Vino Theater This Month

LOOK DON'T LOOK is not only an exercise in compassion in fine arts, but it is also a tool for the artists in the lineup to use; one that was never previously there. We all have romantic depictions of trauma shaping an artist's genius e.g. the archetype of the starving artist. On the other side of the coin, little more than extreme exposure therapy is the most common solution to stage fright, fear of public speaking, and even speech impediments. LOOK DON'T LOOK is rejecting the binary approaches to artistic development: The line-up of performances will incorporate a more deliberate atmosphere, both sensory and accommodating to each artist. Some performers will sing to a blindfolded audience, some will play with their staging approach. No Peeking has sought to give them the most comfortable space to develop their work as authentically and confidently as possible. Furthermore, No Peeking is going to do what it does best; match an immersive component to each performance.

The hosts, Brian Pina and Sarah Shatz had been working together to overcome the trauma of negative experience involving the approach to overcoming stage fright. Needless to say, 'the biz' is not known for its compassion and approachable atmosphere. When Brian and Sarah approached Amanda Levie of No Peeking Theatre, this new approach to live performance was born. Luckily, all three of them were in good company.

Headlining for the evening, 'The Self Perpetual' is a musical project meant to be impactful with a combination of both a melodic sound and strong rhythm. Daniel Martin, a bassist and vocalist, accompanied by drummer Jimmy Ramos. The project has an overall experimental tone with uplifting chord structures that are emotionally engaging and laden with thought provoking lyrics. The music is meant to breathe life into our struggles, to center ourselves in the tides of time, and bring a sense of triumph as we persevere through pain only as a teacher to our natural embodiment.

The Vino Theater is the home base for Sour Grapes Productions. Sour Grapes Productions was founded in 2007, incorporated in New York in 2014, and turned into a non-profit in 2019 by two disgruntled actors who don't like to play by the rules. I mean, they DO play by the rules because they're good noodles, it's just that they don't like to.

Sour Grapes was a resident company of FRIGID New York from 2018 - 2021. In April of 2019 they created SILENT BUT DEADLY: A Mime Experience, and September of 2019 they launched CHEMICAL X: The Powerpuff Girls Improv Show. They are the home of M.Y. Improv, which started in 2020, and started the So Many Shakespeares Festival, which has been running since 2019.



No Peeking Theatre, founded in 2012 by Amanda Levie, is an experimental theater that is sensory, experiential, and 'blind'. Audience members are blindfolded as they listen and sense the movements of the actors. Stage hands accentuate the content by creating ambient sounds and music. Different aromas created by the company's scentscaper further lure the audience into the world of the story. Even a touch technician provides objects and surfaces to touch and be touched by the audience. The resulting experience is a new visceral type of theater that captures the individual human experience within a story.

Performance Details:



Look Don't Look Cast: Brian Pina, Sarah Shatz, Empress JLaRock, Danielle Diesu, India Shanelle, Yulia Proshina, Eve Kat, Daniel Martin and Jimmy Ramos

Accompaniment: Carl Danielsen

Saturday July 16th 2022| 8:00 PM | The Vino Theater

274 Morgan Ave. SUITE 201 Brooklyn, NY 11211