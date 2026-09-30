LIGHTKEEPER to Premiere at Brooklyn's Rat Theater

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Independent producers Michèle Carter Cram (The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals) and Julia Labusch (Lightkeeper, Afterlife Fest) will present Labusch's Lightkeeper at the Rat Theater (68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201) on October 28th and 29th of this year. Carter Cram will direct.

Lighthouse keeper Deán Dreck has lived in isolation for the past four years. When an ominous letter and an otherworldly friend show up with the answer to a question he has refused to ask, Déan is confronted by memories and faces from his past that he can no longer shut out with a locked front door. Deán must grapple with the fear - and the hope - of finally leaving the lighthouse, confronting all that has been lost, and taking his life into his own hands.

The cast features Matthew Conkling as Deán, Emmy Carlyle Albritton as Sybil, Emma Imholz as Kamden, Dy Wiggins as Peter / The Fox, Brayden Co as Father/Musician, Esme Mitchell as Mother/Musician, and Emily Bartlett as Marguerite.

The production will feature original compositions by composer and music director Joey Jubayr, lighting design by Dean Coburn, scenic design by Natalie Foo, costume design by Cary Sasso, and puppetry design by Jon Steiger. Stage managed by Rori Haft.

Tickets are available for purchase at: https://www.theratnyc.com/event-details/lightkeeper-2026-10-28-19-00

The show will run approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 00 Hrs 21 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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