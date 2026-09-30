LIGHTKEEPER to Premiere at Brooklyn's Rat Theater
The production features Matthew Conkling and an ensemble cast with original compositions by Joey Jubayr.
Independent producers Michèle Carter Cram (The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals) and Julia Labusch (Lightkeeper, Afterlife Fest) will present Labusch's Lightkeeper at the Rat Theater (68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201) on October 28th and 29th of this year. Carter Cram will direct.
Lighthouse keeper Deán Dreck has lived in isolation for the past four years. When an ominous letter and an otherworldly friend show up with the answer to a question he has refused to ask, Déan is confronted by memories and faces from his past that he can no longer shut out with a locked front door. Deán must grapple with the fear - and the hope - of finally leaving the lighthouse, confronting all that has been lost, and taking his life into his own hands.
The cast features Matthew Conkling as Deán, Emmy Carlyle Albritton as Sybil, Emma Imholz as Kamden, Dy Wiggins as Peter / The Fox, Brayden Co as Father/Musician, Esme Mitchell as Mother/Musician, and Emily Bartlett as Marguerite.
The production will feature original compositions by composer and music director Joey Jubayr, lighting design by Dean Coburn, scenic design by Natalie Foo, costume design by Cary Sasso, and puppetry design by Jon Steiger. Stage managed by Rori Haft.
Tickets are available for purchase at: https://www.theratnyc.com/event-details/lightkeeper-2026-10-28-19-00
The show will run approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.
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