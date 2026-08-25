I AM GOING TO DIE Lousy Cupcake to Return to The Rat NYC
Sylvia Grosvold stars in the improvisational one-act, written by Lochlan MacLean and February Schneck.
I AM GOING TO DIE (And All They Gave Me Were These Lousy Cupcakes), affectionately known as Lousy Cupcake, returns to The Rat NYC on Saturday, August 29 at 8PM for its final performance of 2026.
Part funeral for summer, part theatrical exploration of mortality, and part completely unpredictable night at the theatre, the August performance gives New York audiences one last chance this year to experience a show where death is inevitable...but laughter is, too!
Written by Lochlan MacLean and February Schneck, with direction by February Schneck and associate direction by Bela Pascale, Lousy Cupcake is a highly improvisational and experimental one-act play that uses humor to explore death from two different perspectives: that of a person who knows they are going to die, and that of a person who has lost a dear friend and must process their grief.
Lochlan MacLean conceived the play shortly after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis, an experience that fundamentally reshaped their understanding of life and death. From this, they created a loose framework centered around a character known as 'The Figure': a role rebuilt anew at every performance through collaboration between the actor and the audience.
Following Lochlan's passing, their close friend and collaborator February Schneck carried the work forward, developing the piece into its current form with the support of Lochlan's community. The result is a living, breathing work that honors Lochlan's voice while continuing to evolve through each performance.
The play blends structured storytelling with improvisation and audience interaction, creating a theatrical experience that is as hilarious as it is heartfelt. The upcoming production stars Sylvia Grosvold as 'The Figure'.
The August 29th performance marks the last opportunity to see Lousy Cupcake in 2026, and a fittingly morbid way to bid farewell to another summer gone too soon.
So, in loving memory of Summer 2026, come celebrate her life with laughter, grief, strangers, mortality and, of course, some lousy cupcakes on August 29th at 8pm at The Rat NYC!
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
|
Light As Air
Tenet Vocal Artists (5/08-5/08)
|
Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
Chelsea Table & Stage (8/29-12/31)
|
KRAMER/FAUCI
St. Ann's Warehouse (9/27-10/24)
|
Tristan & Yseult
St. Ann's Warehouse (11/01-11/22)
|
Saigon
St. Ann's Warehouse (12/03-12/20)
|
Brit Floyd
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/18-9/18)
|
Sunday brunch with Alejandro Meola
Jazz On Main (9/06-9/06)
|
In the Course of Love and Joy
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (4/09-4/09)
|
Still Life with Dowland and Britten
Ascension Episcopal (10/16-10/16)
|
Arielle Dundas: Sexual Politics
The Rat NYC (9/10-9/10)