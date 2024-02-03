Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant

This award will fund Use Your Words!, a new one-act comedy.
POPULAR
Karen Eleanor Wight has received a Support for Artists grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support her creative work. Sponsored by Emerging Artists Theatre, this award will fund Use Your Words!, a new one-act comedy. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.
Emerging Artists Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Paul Adams, will present Use Your Words! by writer/actor Karen Eleanor Wight.
Use Your Words! is a one-woman show-in five wordless scenes-about a new mother struggling with the responsibility of caring for a tiny human. The show is rooted in comic physicality with many props mimed-most importantly, the baby.
This new comedy features Karen Eleanor Wight and musician Rodney Umble on trumpet. It is Co-Directed by Zinc Tong with Sound Design by Ella Danyluk, Lighting Design by Jesse Baxter, Production Stage Management by Jenna Arkontaky, Assistant Stage Management by Colston Rienhoff, and Play Development by Melissa Attebery.
PERFORMANCES will be at the Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC 2024:
Fri 3/8 at 7 pm
Sun 3/10 at 5 pm
Thu 3/14 at 7 pm
Sat 3/16 at 7 pm
Sun 3/17 at 2 pm
Tue 3/19 at 7 pm
Thu 3/21 at 7 pm
Fri 3/22 at 7 pm
Sun 3/24 at 5 pm
28th Street Theatre at 15 West 28th Street, 2nd floor, NYC
212-247-2429
emergingartiststheatre.org/spark
PHOTO CREDIT: Bjorn Bolinder, Find the Light Photography
Videos
|Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23) PHOTOS
|Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23) PHOTOS
|Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition
The Deep End (2/17-2/17)
|FREE SPACE
A Bushwick Apartment! (2/14-2/14)
|Delivery Boy
Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (2/01-2/11)PHOTOS
|Stand Up Saturdays
HUB17 (2/10-2/10)
|The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You