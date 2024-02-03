Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant

This award will fund Use Your Words!, a new one-act comedy.

By: Feb. 03, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players Photo 2 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant Photo 3 Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant
OUR CLASS Extended Through February 11 At Brooklyn Academy Of Music Photo 4 OUR CLASS Extended Through February 11 At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant

Karen Eleanor Wight has received a Support for Artists grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support her creative work. Sponsored by Emerging Artists Theatre, this award will fund Use Your Words!, a new one-act comedy. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

Emerging Artists Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Paul Adams, will present Use Your Words! by writer/actor Karen Eleanor Wight.

Use Your Words! is a one-woman show-in five wordless scenes-about a new mother struggling with the responsibility of caring for a tiny human. The show is rooted in comic physicality with many props mimed-most importantly, the baby.

This new comedy features Karen Eleanor Wight and musician Rodney Umble on trumpet. It is Co-Directed by Zinc Tong with Sound Design by Ella Danyluk, Lighting Design by Jesse Baxter, Production Stage Management by Jenna Arkontaky, Assistant Stage Management by Colston Rienhoff, and Play Development by Melissa Attebery.

PERFORMANCES will be at the Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC 2024:

Fri 3/8 at 7 pm

Sun 3/10 at 5 pm

Thu 3/14 at 7 pm

Sat 3/16 at 7 pm

Sun 3/17 at 2 pm

Tue 3/19 at 7 pm

Thu 3/21 at 7 pm

Fri 3/22 at 7 pm

Sun 3/24 at 5 pm

THEATRE INFO:

28th Street Theatre at 15 West 28th Street, 2nd floor, NYC

212-247-2429

emergingartiststheatre.org/spark

PHOTO CREDIT: Bjorn Bolinder, Find the Light Photography




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
MoMAs DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of Documentaries Photo
MoMA's DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of Documentaries

Discover the lineup for MoMA's 'Doc Fortnight 2024' - a showcase of innovative documentary films. Explore the diverse range of stories and perspectives in this exciting event.

2
Jacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in April Photo
Jacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in April

Singer-songwriter Jacob Collier will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on his Djesse Vol. 4 North America Tour on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8pm EST with special guest Kimbra.

3
Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERING Photo
Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERING

 Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet (JGCO) will present Jamel Gaines’s multimedia theater work Remembering, featuring dance, theater, live music, spoken word, and video projection, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on February 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and February 17th at 2 p.m.

4
Norte Maar to Present COUNTERPOINTE11 Featuring Choreographic Works by Female Dance Artist Photo
Norte Maar to Present COUNTERPOINTE11 Featuring Choreographic Works by Female Dance Artists

CounterPointe11 returns with a collaborative series featuring all female dance artists and visual artists. The performance series explores the creation of new works using the pointe shoe.

More Hot Stories For You

Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists GrantKaren Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant
MoMA's DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of DocumentariesMoMA's DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of Documentaries
Jacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in AprilJacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in April
Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERINGJamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERING

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition in Brooklyn Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition
The Deep End (2/17-2/17)
FREE SPACE in Brooklyn FREE SPACE
A Bushwick Apartment! (2/14-2/14)
Delivery Boy in Brooklyn Delivery Boy
Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (2/01-2/11)PHOTOS
Stand Up Saturdays in Brooklyn Stand Up Saturdays
HUB17 (2/10-2/10)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You