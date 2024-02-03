Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant

Karen Eleanor Wight has received a Support for Artists grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support her creative work. Sponsored by Emerging Artists Theatre, this award will fund Use Your Words!, a new one-act comedy. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

Emerging Artists Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Paul Adams, will present Use Your Words! by writer/actor Karen Eleanor Wight.

Use Your Words! is a one-woman show-in five wordless scenes-about a new mother struggling with the responsibility of caring for a tiny human. The show is rooted in comic physicality with many props mimed-most importantly, the baby.

This new comedy features Karen Eleanor Wight and musician Rodney Umble on trumpet. It is Co-Directed by Zinc Tong with Sound Design by Ella Danyluk, Lighting Design by Jesse Baxter, Production Stage Management by Jenna Arkontaky, Assistant Stage Management by Colston Rienhoff, and Play Development by Melissa Attebery.

PERFORMANCES will be at the Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC 2024:

Fri 3/8 at 7 pm

Sun 3/10 at 5 pm

Thu 3/14 at 7 pm

Sat 3/16 at 7 pm

Sun 3/17 at 2 pm

Tue 3/19 at 7 pm

Thu 3/21 at 7 pm

Fri 3/22 at 7 pm

Sun 3/24 at 5 pm

THEATRE INFO:

28th Street Theatre at 15 West 28th Street, 2nd floor, NYC

212-247-2429

emergingartiststheatre.org/spark

PHOTO CREDIT: Bjorn Bolinder, Find the Light Photography