John Gould Rubin to Direct Reimagined A DOLL HOUSE at Brooklyn Center for Theater Research

Director John Gould Rubin will bring a wildly reimagined new translation of Ibsen's A DOLL HOUSE to the Brooklyn Center for Theater Research in collaboration with The Private Theater December 20, 2024 through January 12, 2025. A DOLL HOUSE is translated by Royston Coppenger, who's previous collaboration with The Private Theater include a site-specific Hedda Gabler, and a radical deconstruction of Strindberg's Playing With Fire at The Box.

Coppenger's new, commissioned translation of A Doll's House vividly restores to the play what many Victorian translations have lost: the intensity of the Helmers' erotic investment in gendered role play, both as explicit kink, and in their everyday life. 'Doll House' was a revolution in its time for daring to imagine a woman rejecting the duties of a wife and mother to try to live an authentic, independent, adult life. Coppenger's strikingly contemporary dialogue makes the play's critique of toxic gender roles speak clearly to our own time, when millions seek escape from the pressures of capitalism in tradwife and soft life fantasies. In this reactionary moment, our new retelling of A DOLL HOUSE continues the ongoing artistic and feminist work of Nora's revolution.

Known for its hyper intimate setting and growing repertory company, The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research attracted Rubin's attention as the perfect setting to develop A DOLL HOUSE. This collaboration marks the return of independent loft theater to Rubins's canon. The BCTR was founded by Artistic Director and playwright, Matthew Gasda whose theatrical works include the underground hit Dimes Square, its sequel Afters, and the acclaimed play Zoomers.

John Gould Rubin is the Artistic Director of The Private Theatre and former co Artistic Director (with Phillip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz) and Executive Director of LAByrinth Theater Company. Directing credits include Turn Me Loose (w/Joe Morton) at The Westside (nominated Best Director Jos. Callaway Award/SDC), Peer Gynt at The International Ibsen Festival in Oslo, Norway, American Buffalo (w/Treat Williams and Stephen Adly Guirgis) and more.

The company includes Sarah Wharton, Stephen Dexter*, Katie Willmorth*, Chuk Obsai*, Victor Almanzar* and Natalie Bond. Associate Director: Musa Gurnis (Bedlam: The Series, Red Bull Theater Company, and is the author of Mixed Faith and Shared Feeling) Music by Cortez Farris (Platinum Engineer & Producer credits include Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, The Black Eyed Peas, Joe, Lil' Kim, El DeBarge.) Set and Costume design by Andreea Mincic (Big Dance Theater, 31Down, The Builders Association, Hoi Polloi, Jim Findlay, Alex Tatarsky.) Lighting Design by Henry Mont. *Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

A DOLL HOUSE is produced by The Private Theater, Sophia Englesberg (ZOOMERS, Invasive Species Off-Broadway), and Tatienne Hendricks-Tellefsen (The Kitchen, David Chase's, The Many Saints of Newark and Adult: The Series)

A DOLL HOUSE is an AEA approved showcase production. Strictly limited engagement at The Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research December 20, 2024 through January 12, 2025.

