Jacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in April

Singer-songwriter Jacob Collier will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on his Djesse Vol. 4 North America Tour on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8pm EST with special guest Kimbra. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10am EST, with presales beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10am EST. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289403®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fjacob-collier%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Recognized by audiences, critics, and fellow musicians alike as one of the most gifted young artists of modern times, 29-year-old Jacob Collier already has a seemingly endless list of achievements including five Grammy wins along with 11 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year in 2021. As a result, his roster of collaborators is astoundingly varied and vibrant.

Jacob’s voice has been featured on recent songs from the likes of Coldplay, SZA, Stormzy, and Kehlani. In his own projects, Collier has worked with an unpredictable cast of artistic powerhouses, from Malian singer Oumou Sangaré to John Mayer, T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign, Daniel Caesar, and Tori Kelly (to name a few). Exploding onto the global stage with the viral success of his multi-frame, multi-instrumental YouTube covers, Collier caught the attention of Quincy Jones and under his mentorship released his debut album, In My Room, in 2016, which was recorded, produced, and played entirely by Collier.

Djesse (his most recent 4-volume album project) has been a natural progression from the one-man process of In My Room, expanding to include collaborators from all over the world. The resulting volumes of Djesse have delivered on Collier’s ambitious promise, featuring an incredible array of artistic peers, and musical themes that encompass everything from orchestral composition to folk songwriting, R&B, rap and pop.

Ultimately, although Collier has already achieved more than most artists could hope for in a lifetime, he is still restlessly creative. Alongside the upcoming release of Djesse Vol. 4, he has plans for future projects centered on solo piano, orchestras, film scoring, teaching, musical theatre, and more.