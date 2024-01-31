Jacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in April

The performance is on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8pm EST.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Kitchen Sink Theatre Company to Present NYC Premiere Of DELIVERY BOY by Jaden Alvaro Gines Photo 2 Kitchen Sink Theatre Company to Present NYC Premiere Of DELIVERY BOY by Jaden Alvaro Gines
Company XIV's QUEEN OF HEARTS to Return in March Photo 3 Company XIV's QUEEN OF HEARTS to Return in March
OUR CLASS Extended Through February 11 At Brooklyn Academy Of Music Photo 4 OUR CLASS Extended Through February 11 At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Jacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in April

Singer-songwriter Jacob Collier will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on his Djesse Vol. 4 North America Tour on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8pm EST with special guest Kimbra. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10am EST, with presales beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10am EST. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289403®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fjacob-collier%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Recognized by audiences, critics, and fellow musicians alike as one of the most gifted young artists of modern times, 29-year-old Jacob Collier already has a seemingly endless list of achievements including five Grammy wins along with 11 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year in 2021. As a result, his roster of collaborators is astoundingly varied and vibrant.

Jacob’s voice has been featured on recent songs from the likes of Coldplay, SZA, Stormzy, and Kehlani. In his own projects, Collier has worked with an unpredictable cast of artistic powerhouses, from Malian singer Oumou Sangaré to John Mayer, T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign, Daniel Caesar, and Tori Kelly (to name a few). Exploding onto the global stage with the viral success of his multi-frame, multi-instrumental YouTube covers, Collier caught the attention of Quincy Jones and under his mentorship released his debut album, In My Room, in 2016, which was recorded, produced, and played entirely by Collier.

Djesse (his most recent 4-volume album project) has been a natural progression from the one-man process of In My Room, expanding to include collaborators from all over the world. The resulting volumes of Djesse have delivered on Collier’s ambitious promise, featuring an incredible array of artistic peers, and musical themes that encompass everything from orchestral composition to folk songwriting, R&B, rap and pop.

Ultimately, although Collier has already achieved more than most artists could hope for in a lifetime, he is still restlessly creative. Alongside the upcoming release of Djesse Vol. 4, he has plans for future projects centered on solo piano, orchestras, film scoring, teaching, musical theatre, and more.




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERING Photo
Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERING

 Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet (JGCO) will present Jamel Gaines’s multimedia theater work Remembering, featuring dance, theater, live music, spoken word, and video projection, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on February 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and February 17th at 2 p.m.

2
Norte Maar to Present COUNTERPOINTE11 Featuring Choreographic Works by Female Dance Artist Photo
Norte Maar to Present COUNTERPOINTE11 Featuring Choreographic Works by Female Dance Artists

CounterPointe11 returns with a collaborative series featuring all female dance artists and visual artists. The performance series explores the creation of new works using the pointe shoe.

3
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to the Kings Theatre in March Photo
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to the Kings Theatre in March

Nickelodeon and GEA Live present: Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert. Fans in Brooklyn will immerse themselves in the two-plus-hour show with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from the series.

4
A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players Photo
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder comes to Brooklyn for a limited engagement at The Heights Players - Brooklyn's longest-running sustaining theater. With book and Lyrics Robert L. Freedman, and Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak, The Heights Players bring this uproarious hit to their stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERINGJamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERING
Norte Maar to Present COUNTERPOINTE11 Featuring Choreographic Works by Female Dance ArtistsNorte Maar to Present COUNTERPOINTE11 Featuring Choreographic Works by Female Dance Artists
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to the Kings Theatre in MarchAVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to the Kings Theatre in March
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights PlayersA GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players

Videos

Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera Video
Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Tales by the Ghost Light in Brooklyn Tales by the Ghost Light
Daily Press Cafe (2/01-2/01)
Stand Up Saturdays in Brooklyn Stand Up Saturdays
HUB17 (2/10-2/10)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Delivery Boy in Brooklyn Delivery Boy
Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (2/01-2/11)PHOTOS
FREE SPACE in Brooklyn FREE SPACE
A Bushwick Apartment! (2/14-2/14)
Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition in Brooklyn Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition
The Deep End (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You