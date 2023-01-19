Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JACK Kicks Off Their Spring/Summer Season With Black And Asian Solidarity With BĀS: THE HARMONY BETWEEN ME AND YOU

Conceived and performed by Janelle Lawrence and Sugar Vendil.

Jan. 19, 2023  
JACK Kicks Off Their Spring/Summer Season With Black And Asian Solidarity With BĀS: THE HARMONY BETWEEN ME AND YOU

JACK kicks off their Spring/Summer season with Black and Asian solidarity presenting Janelle Lawrence and Sugar Vendil, BĀS: The Harmony Between Me and You, February 19-25, 2023.

Conceived and performed by Janelle Lawrence and Sugar Vendil, BĀS: The Harmony Between Me and You is an interactive performance that addresses racial tensions between Black Americans and Asian Americans and invites audiences to reflect on their own intercultural connections.Through facilitated moments of music, dance, storytelling, and videography Lawrence and Vendil forge a call for solidarity.

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:

Sunday, February 19th at 2:00 pm*

Tuesday, February 21st at 10:00 am

Thursday, February 23rd at 1:00 pm* and 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 25th at 7:30 pm

*Performances begin outdoors, weather permitting

TICKETS: $20 General Admission HERE.

LOCATION: JACK | 20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Accessible subway station at Franklin Avenue C/Shuttle. | www.jackny.org

Sugar Vendil (she/her) is a composer, pianist, and interdisciplinary artist based in Lenapehoking, known as Brooklyn. Her compositions span acoustic and electronic music, and her interdisciplinary practice integrates music and movement. Her work is introspective, ruminating on memory and experience. Vendil enjoys collaboration. In 2021, she wrote music for a short film by Jih-E Peng for Amanda Phingbodipakkiya's (May We Know Our Own Strength) and is dancing in choreographer Emily Johnson/Catalyst's (Being Future Being). As a 2016 Fellow in the Target Margin Institute for Collaborative Theater Making, she was encouraged to further pursue composition. Residencies include High Concept Labs, Mabou Mines, Marble House Project, National Sawdust (Summer Labs), Avaloch Farm, Arts Letters & Numbers, and Yaddo. She recently quit social media to free up valuable time and brain space, focus on creating community offline, and do more long-form writing. Stay updated on her performances, news, and contemplations by signing up for her newsletter at sugarvendil.com.


Janelle / Jei Lawrence (they/them) is an interdisciplinary artist that investigates the depth of strength with stories that explore the complex layers of perspective.They have had their musicals presented at various Theaters such as The Kennedy Center (Beast girl), Legoland New York, Joe's Pub (Group Therapy), Seattle Public Theater (The Suffrage Play), and National Black Theatre (Trenzas & WET). They have been residents of the 92nd St Y Musical Theatre Development Lab: Collective, Greenhouse Residency SPACE on Ryder Farm and Barn Arts Hamilton Project Resident. They are a Juilliard School Evening Division alumni, and a 2020 & 2022 Recipient of NBT's Soul Series Lab - Playwriting Micro-Development Session.They are an Adjunct Professor of Musical Theatre History at Point Park University, and the Chair of the Performing Arts Department at Harvest Collegiate High School. www.janellelawrence.com

Major support for BĀS provided by the Asian Women Giving Circle, a donor advised fund of the Ms. Foundation for Women.

JACK's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts Art Works program, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, The Lozen Foundation, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program in partnership with Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Howard Gilman Foundation, Mental Insight Foundation, The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Lida Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Bains Family Foundation.




The Dessoff Choirs to Present Sondheim Revue Featuring Selections From COMPANY, SWEENEY TO Photo
The Dessoff Choirs to Present Sondheim Revue Featuring Selections From COMPANY, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Dessoff Choirs, led by Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather, will celebrate the legacy of Stephen Sondheim with a concert by the 20-voice Dessoff Chamber Choir on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7:30pm at Roulette.
Gregory Porter Will Perform Annual Valentines Day Concert at the Kings Theatre Photo
Gregory Porter Will Perform Annual Valentine's Day Concert at the Kings Theatre
Gregory Porter is set to return to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm ET for his annual Valentine's Day concert with special guest, award-winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn.
THE ART OF KILLIN IT: An Immersive Whodunit Announced At Future Proof Photo
THE ART OF KILLIN' IT: An Immersive Whodunit Announced At Future Proof
The Art of Killin' it has gotten a killer REVAMP! Since June 2022 this immersive murder mystery show has an official open ended run. With multiple endings, more props and new special guest every show- this experience is to die for!
Josh Johnson To Perform At Ambush For Special Album Taping, January 25 Photo
Josh Johnson To Perform At Ambush For Special Album Taping, January 25
Josh Johnson (Comedy Central Hour, Netflix, and Daily Show Writer), Lucas Connolly (Comedy Central), and Brittany Cardwell (Sirius XM Drule) will record Johnson's second album for Helium Records at Ambush (Two Boots Pizza in Williamsburg) January 25 for two recordings at 8pm and 10pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Gregory Porter Will Perform Annual Valentine's Day Concert at the Kings TheatreGregory Porter Will Perform Annual Valentine's Day Concert at the Kings Theatre
January 19, 2023

Gregory Porter is set to return to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm ET for his annual Valentine's Day concert with special guest, award-winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn.
THE ART OF KILLIN' IT: An Immersive Whodunit Announced At Future ProofTHE ART OF KILLIN' IT: An Immersive Whodunit Announced At Future Proof
January 18, 2023

The Art of Killin' it has gotten a killer REVAMP! Since June 2022 this immersive murder mystery show has an official open ended run. With multiple endings, more props and new special guest every show- this experience is to die for!
Josh Johnson To Perform At Ambush For Special Album Taping, January 25Josh Johnson To Perform At Ambush For Special Album Taping, January 25
January 18, 2023

Josh Johnson (Comedy Central Hour, Netflix, and Daily Show Writer), Lucas Connolly (Comedy Central), and Brittany Cardwell (Sirius XM Drule) will record Johnson's second album for Helium Records at Ambush (Two Boots Pizza in Williamsburg) January 25 for two recordings at 8pm and 10pm.
The Parsnip Ship Announces Season Six ProgrammingThe Parsnip Ship Announces Season Six Programming
January 18, 2023

​​​​​​​The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director + Host, Iyvon E.) has announced their 2023 programming with live play recording dates for Season Six featuring queer playwrights and for the Radio Roots Writers' Group.
Theater 2020 to Present SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Beginning in FebruaryTheater 2020 to Present SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Beginning in February
January 18, 2023

THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award-winning professional theater company has announced its winter mainstage run of the Stephen Sondheim musical masterpiece “Sunday in the Park with George,” in a limited run of 16 performances, Thursday, February 16th - Sunday, March 12th, 2023.
share