JACK Kicks Off Their Spring/Summer Season With Black And Asian Solidarity With BĀS: THE HARMONY BETWEEN ME AND YOU

JACK kicks off their Spring/Summer season with Black and Asian solidarity presenting Janelle Lawrence and Sugar Vendil, BĀS: The Harmony Between Me and You, February 19-25, 2023.

Conceived and performed by Janelle Lawrence and Sugar Vendil, BĀS: The Harmony Between Me and You is an interactive performance that addresses racial tensions between Black Americans and Asian Americans and invites audiences to reflect on their own intercultural connections.Through facilitated moments of music, dance, storytelling, and videography Lawrence and Vendil forge a call for solidarity.



PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:

Sunday, February 19th at 2:00 pm*

Tuesday, February 21st at 10:00 am

Thursday, February 23rd at 1:00 pm* and 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 25th at 7:30 pm

*Performances begin outdoors, weather permitting



TICKETS: $20 General Admission HERE.



LOCATION: JACK | 20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Accessible subway station at Franklin Avenue C/Shuttle. | www.jackny.org



Sugar Vendil (she/her) is a composer, pianist, and interdisciplinary artist based in Lenapehoking, known as Brooklyn. Her compositions span acoustic and electronic music, and her interdisciplinary practice integrates music and movement. Her work is introspective, ruminating on memory and experience. Vendil enjoys collaboration. In 2021, she wrote music for a short film by Jih-E Peng for Amanda Phingbodipakkiya's (May We Know Our Own Strength) and is dancing in choreographer Emily Johnson/Catalyst's (Being Future Being). As a 2016 Fellow in the Target Margin Institute for Collaborative Theater Making, she was encouraged to further pursue composition. Residencies include High Concept Labs, Mabou Mines, Marble House Project, National Sawdust (Summer Labs), Avaloch Farm, Arts Letters & Numbers, and Yaddo. She recently quit social media to free up valuable time and brain space, focus on creating community offline, and do more long-form writing. Stay updated on her performances, news, and contemplations by signing up for her newsletter at sugarvendil.com.



Janelle / Jei Lawrence (they/them) is an interdisciplinary artist that investigates the depth of strength with stories that explore the complex layers of perspective.They have had their musicals presented at various Theaters such as The Kennedy Center (Beast girl), Legoland New York, Joe's Pub (Group Therapy), Seattle Public Theater (The Suffrage Play), and National Black Theatre (Trenzas & WET). They have been residents of the 92nd St Y Musical Theatre Development Lab: Collective, Greenhouse Residency SPACE on Ryder Farm and Barn Arts Hamilton Project Resident. They are a Juilliard School Evening Division alumni, and a 2020 & 2022 Recipient of NBT's Soul Series Lab - Playwriting Micro-Development Session.They are an Adjunct Professor of Musical Theatre History at Point Park University, and the Chair of the Performing Arts Department at Harvest Collegiate High School. www.janellelawrence.com

Major support for BĀS provided by the Asian Women Giving Circle, a donor advised fund of the Ms. Foundation for Women.



JACK's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts Art Works program, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, The Lozen Foundation, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program in partnership with Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Howard Gilman Foundation, Mental Insight Foundation, The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Lida Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Bains Family Foundation.