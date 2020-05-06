JACK Hosts Candidate Forum For State Senate Race

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK announces a live-streamed forum on Facebook featuring three candidates for the open New York State Senate seat (currently held by Velmanette Montgomery) in District 25, which comprises Fort Greene, Boerum Hill, Red Hook, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Sunset Park, Gowanus, and Park Slope, among other neighborhoods. The forum will be moderated by JACK founder/Co-Director Alec Duffy and is so far the only planned candidate forum for this race.

"We see the role of an arts space to also be a community space, connecting neighbors not only through performances, but also through conversations on issues of importance. This forum is currently the only chance for residents of the district to get to know the candidates for a seat that holds a great deal of power in determining our collective future." - Alec Duffy , founder and Co-Director of JACK.

The forum can be viewed live on JACK's Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/jacknewyork ), and a link to the recorded video will also be sent to anyone who registers at

.

About the candidates:

Jabari Brisport is a third-generation Caribbean-American from Prospect Heights. He is from this community and knows its struggles. He has spent his life working with and for his neighbors as both an activist and educator. Whether it is working with his students as a public school teacher, advocating for teachers and students with his union, or organizing his neighbors to fight for progressive legislation, he has always fought to make his community and New York more just and equitable. He wants to fight to provide a home for every New Yorker, to guarantee quality healthcare to all, and to empower workers. Jabari is ready to fight for his community in Albany.

Jason Salmon is a life-long resident of Clinton Hill-Fort Greene and an experienced community organizer and activist. Born into a multi-racial family - his father is Black and his mother is White - Jason attended P.S. 20. In the summer of 2014, his life changed dramatically when his childhood friend was killed by the police. These tragedies drove Jason to serve as a community organizer and activist, and eventually as a volunteer for Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ) and liaison to Communities United for Police Reform (CPR). Jason then served as a Community Liaison for Senator Velmanette Montgomery where, for nearly 3 years, he was in the front lines serving the communities of the 25th District. Today, Jason is running on a platform centered on criminal justice reform, ending mass incarceration, advocating for police reform, fighting for equity in our education system and addressing the affordable housing crisis.

Tremaine Wright (Assemblymember - 56th Assembly District) is an attorney, entrepreneur, small business owner and activist who is a second-generation Brooklyn resident invested in preserving the rich legacy of community and building a strong foundation for the future. Tremaine was a member of Community Board 3 for 14 years and served as Chairwoman, Executive Secretary, Treasurer and Budget Coordinator. She participated in the Volunteers of Legal Services' Incarcerated Mothers Project where she advised mothers regarding their parental rights; and volunteered with the City Bar Association's Neighborhood Entrepreneur Law Project (NELP) where she assisted small business owners and organized the Tompkins Avenue Merchants Association (TAMA). A few years later, Tremaine opened and operated Common Grounds: a Neighborhood Coffee House. Tremaine wanted to address the lack of meeting places and encourage economic activity. Her vision helped transform Tompkins Ave. Tremaine was elected to the NYS Assembly November 2016. She is Chair of New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus and Chair of the Assembly Subcommittee on Foster Care. She is a graduate of Duke University and the University of Chicago Law School.





