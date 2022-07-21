JACK Announces New Co-Director

JACK has announced the appointment of theater director, writer, and facilitator Skye Kowaleski to join Jordana De La Cruz as Co-Director of JACK. Skye joins the team as JACK's Founder and Co-Director Alec Duffy transitions out of leadership, fulfilling his original intention to turn over the space after 10 years in order to promote the infusion of fresh energy and ideas.



Skye joins JACK after a long history of collaboration, including co-directing Daaimah Mubashshir's Everyday Afroplay and organizing the educational series, An Artist's Guide to Participating in your Community (Board) with the League of Independent Theater at JACK (and arts spaces across NYC).

MORE INFO ABOUT SKYE:

Skye E. Kowaleski (they/them) is a facilitator, writer, and director dedicated to creating spaces for collective healing, transformation, and liberation. Their work has focused on highlighting underrepresented narratives and dismantling inequity through historical inquiries into paradigms of power. They have spent the last decade creating new theatrical work and advocating for artists and change-makers in NYC. Most recently, Skye stage-directed the filmed adaptation of Heather Christian's Animal Wisdom at Woolly Mammoth co-presented with American Conservatory Theater and The Bushwick Starr. They have strengthened their voice and approach through positions at The Times Center, The Green Building, The Public, Collaborate Consulting (a trans-led DEI firm) and served as Associate Director of both Young Jean Lee's Theater Company and Town Stages. Skye attended NYU (Experimental Theater Wing) to study Drama and Psychology, and received an M.A. in Women's and Gender History from Sarah Lawrence College where they were the winner of the Gerda Lerner Award for academic excellence. www.SkyeKowaleski.com

From Skye Kowaleski:

"I'm incredibly honored to succeed Alec and join Jordana as Co-Director of JACK. It is a space I've long admired for its vibrant work, integrity, and commitment to community. As a multidisciplinary maker dedicated to social and interpersonal transformation I'm excited to continue cultivating challenging and inclusive dialogues at JACK through art and beyond."

From Jordana De La Cruz:

"For years now I have known that Alec would pass the baton in 2022, yet you can only prepare so much for a transition of such magnitude. Alec poured his blood, sweat, and heart into JACK and after an 8 month search we found someone we believe can help preserve his legacy. I am confident that Skye will lead alongside me with zeal and integrity, continuously advocating for artists and neighbors to reach a more just and vibrant society."

From Alec Duffy:

"In this momentous time for us at JACK, it gives me great comfort to know that Skye will be helming JACK alongside Jordana. The work that Skye has done at the intersection of art and liberation is deeply aligned with JACK's vision for bringing about a more just and vibrant society through the art we share. Furthermore, I know that Skye's mix of intelligence, imagination, and compassion will serve JACK well in the coming years. We are very lucky to have Skye on our team, and can't wait for our community to meet them!"

Photo Credit: Lydia Billings