Invulnerable Nothings To Present The World Premiere Of GALATEA 2.0 Brooklyn Art Haus

Blue Gatorade, Greek mythology and sex work converge in the World Premiere production of Invulnerable Nothings' new play GALATEA 2.0 written by Sophie Dushko.

The production is directed by Facilitating Artistic Director C.C. Kellogg who also directed last year's critically acclaimed production of All the Mournful Voices. It is co-presented by Brooklyn Art Haus, Williamsburg's newest home for innovative artistic programming, and runs July 6 to July 26 at 24 Marcy Avenue; this will be the 99 seat theater's first multi week theatrical run. Opening night is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 at 7:30pm.

GALATEA 2.0 is a modern speculation on the "Pygmalion" myth, a deconstruction of the muse/artist relationship, and an exploration of intimacy that merges Mrs. Patrick Campbell/George Bernard Shaw, found text, incel culture, lots of blue Gatorade, puppetry, plinths, and A VERY OLD Pekinese. The show chronicles Eliza, a sex worker hired by a disaffected young man to role play as a top of the line "love doll" when his own doll mysteriously breaks.

The production features Meg MacCary as Mrs. Pat and Vincent Santvoord as Henry/ Shaw/Pygmalion. Izabel Mar and Violet Savage will share the dual roles of Galatea and Eliza, for which they will flip a coin on stage directly before each show, determining which part--love doll or human woman--each actor will embody during that particular performance. On two show Saturdays, the duo will flip for the matinee and switch roles in the evening: patrons who attend twice on Saturdays are guaranteed to see both versions of the play.

The creative team includes costume and scenic design by Margot Mayer, lighting design by Jacqueline Scaletta, sound design by Emma Lea Hasselbach, intimacy direction by Nicole Chaffin, dialect consultation by Sigrid Sutter, projections by Anna Beck and key art by Maya Irvine. The text was first developed with the playwright at InvulNos' annual Barn Lab residency in 2022.

GALATEA 2.0 performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm. Running time: 90 with no intermission. Tickets are $25 and are available at Click Here.

The Brooklyn Art Haus is a new venue located at 24 Marcy Avenue (between Metropolitan Avenue and Hope Street), Brooklyn, New York, 11211. Subway: L train to Lorimer Street (5 minute walk from train)

INVULNERABLE NOTHINGS is an international theatre collective committed to intermedial stagings of poetic language and the theatrical activation of research libraries and archives. Founded in Brooklyn in 2016, we combine a touring focus with a permanent home and incubator for new work, Cellar on Centre, in Bath, Maine. Our style is typified by a rigorous research and installation-based practice, most often staged environmentally or site responsively, as well as the multiyear development of original works. We have built plays for a Victorian greenhouse, a defunct 19th century mortuary chapel, and a former stables, as well as in many churches, barns, and pubs across the US and UK. www.invulnerablenothings.com

Sophie Dushko (playwright) is a playwright and performer. Her plays include: galatea 2.0 (Invulnerable Nothings/Brooklyn Art Haus), the dance (Princess Grace Award and National Playwrights Conference semi-finalist 2021), and how would you like me to atone? (developmental readings at Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research and The National Theatre School of Canada). As an actor she has worked with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Steppenwolf, and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, among others. Graduate of The Boston Conservatory.

C.C. Kellogg (director) is a theatre-maker and the facilitating artistic director of Invulnerable Nothings, for whom she has helmed the majority of productions since 2016. Additional theatrical credits include work with The McKittrick Hotel, The Brick, Exponential Festival, Built 4 Collapse, The Motor Company, Dixon Place, and PRELUDE Fest and residencies with Shakespeare's Globe, The Studio in Bath UK, Theater Mitu, The Brooklyn Art Library, and The New York Public Library. As a writer for the stage, C.C. has developed/premiered her work with Theatre Royal Bath Elevate, Fresh Ground Pepper, and The Coronet Theatre London as part of Inside/Out with Hanif Kureishi. BA, Princeton University; MA with distinction, PhD forthcoming, Bath Spa University.