INTERCHANGE - ULTRAMEDIA Comes to Brooklyn Next Month

This live music and reactive art show features the Sean R Ferguson Group and the art of Anthony Henderson.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players Photo 1 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant Photo 2 Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant
OUR CLASS Extended Through February 11 At Brooklyn Academy Of Music Photo 3 OUR CLASS Extended Through February 11 At Brooklyn Academy Of Music
Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10 Photo 4 Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10

INTERCHANGE - ULTRAMEDIA Comes to Brooklyn Next Month

bkONE Productions and bitsANDwaves have announced "Interchange - UltraMedia," a live music and reactive art show featuring the Sean R Ferguson Group and the art of Anthony Henderson.

For performances on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, bkONE Production’s theatre at Industry City will become a world where music, visual art, and audience consciousness intertwine and react to each other. Ferguson’s music, expanding and contracting attendees’ perception of time, will propel Henderson's art through a projected space on scrims enveloping the performers, as it responds dynamically to the tones and pulses of the music.

Made audio-reactive by bitsANDwaves’ Aaron Martinez using the open-source program Pure Data and supplemented with Jason Chapman's dazzling AI-enabled manipulations, Henderson’s kinetic compositions are freed from the limitations of the frame. This performance is not just a show, but an opening for a weeklong exhibition of Henderson's work with the performance stage becoming an installation for the exhibition, where art and music will continue to resonate.

“Thrilled to debut my photographic journey of love for the city at bkONE next month, alongside the talented Sean Ferguson. “Said Ultramedia Artist Anthony Henderson “In the whirlwind pace of the city my photos aim to momentarily freeze the chaos, capturing the mumbled jumble of transitions. Sean’s mesmerizing music is an inspiration that resonates, articulates similar sentiments about the intricate dance of experience, consciousness, and the soul – a harmonious conversation between the eye and the ear. Together, we’re crafting a multisensory experience – a symphony of visuals and sound, unveiling the intricate dance between our love for the city and the complex processing of ultra-urban life in our minds, navigating the constant flow of information and 24-hour sights.”

“We continue to put experimental and unique works of art on the forefront of what we do, bkONE artistic director Anthony Marino commented “brooklynONE is both a performing arts and production company but also very deeply an arts incubator. Interchange continues that tradition.”

"Interchange" is an interrogation of the human experience of spacetime and its implications on consciousness and our subjective interpretation of the objective world we share. An expression of the interchange between the media of the artists, where the sum is greater than the parts, Ultra-media suggests that our "reality" is just yet another form of Media, whose sacred geometries necessarily arise from the bits and waves of which it is composed. And that furthermore, base reality continues to elude us just as it did Plato’s cave dwellers. Modern scientific theories confirm and expand on the intuited knowledge and religious experiences humans have cataloged through the ages. We are made of elements forged in stars, all information is conserved, AdS/CFT correspondence posits there is substantial evidence supporting a holographic explanation of the universe—as much as there is for the traditional explanation. Astrologists wrangle photons from the dawn of the universe to image the past. Fusion has taken place on the surface of the earth and the “only” remaining problem for a buildable warp drive is a near-infinite power source. The shadows on the wall of the cave may be all there is to see, but perhaps we can become the light.

Tickets for the event are available here. For more information about the event, please visit Click Here or www.bkone.org/tix




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
SARAH RACHEL LAZARUS: MAGNET OF CHAOS to be Presented at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective Photo
SARAH RACHEL LAZARUS: MAGNET OF CHAOS to be Presented at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Sarah Rachel Lazarus: Magnet of Chaos is a solo musical comedy show about the end of the world, Jennifer Coolidge, and becoming your breast self with stand up comedy by Josh Sharp (A24's Dicks: The Musical) playing at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

2
World Music Institute to Present Yungchen Lhamo This Month Photo
World Music Institute to Present Yungchen Lhamo This Month

World Music Institute presents Yungchen Lhamo, a critically acclaimed Tibetan singer-songwriter known as 'The Queen of Kindness.' Her remarkable voice and message of peace have inspired artists and audiences worldwide.

3
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant Photo
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant

Karen Eleanor Wight receives a Support for Artists grant from NYSCA for her one-act comedy, 'Use Your Words!' presented by Emerging Artists Theatre.

4
MoMAs DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of Documentaries Photo
MoMA's DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of Documentaries

Discover the lineup for MoMA's 'Doc Fortnight 2024' - a showcase of innovative documentary films. Explore the diverse range of stories and perspectives in this exciting event.

More Hot Stories For You

SARAH RACHEL LAZARUS: MAGNET OF CHAOS to be Presented at The Brooklyn Comedy CollectiveSARAH RACHEL LAZARUS: MAGNET OF CHAOS to be Presented at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective
World Music Institute to Present Yungchen Lhamo This MonthWorld Music Institute to Present Yungchen Lhamo This Month
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists GrantKaren Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant
MoMA's DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of DocumentariesMoMA's DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of Documentaries

Videos

Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition in Brooklyn Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition
The Deep End (2/17-2/17)
FREE SPACE in Brooklyn FREE SPACE
A Bushwick Apartment! (2/14-2/14)
Stand Up Saturdays in Brooklyn Stand Up Saturdays
HUB17 (2/10-2/10)
Delivery Boy in Brooklyn Delivery Boy
Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (2/01-2/11)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You