IMPOSSIBLE THEORIES OF US to Play The Neurodivergent New Play Series This November

The performance will take place on November 19th at 2pm EST.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

This November, the Neurodivergent New Play Series - an ongoing production of Piccione Arts curated by spit&vigor - will present a staged reading of Impossible Theories of Us - written by John Mabey, directed by Zinc Tong & starring Denny and Samekh Resh - at spit&vigor's blackbox theater, located at 58 Second Avenue, Studio 5818, Brooklyn, New York on November 19th at 2pm EST.

Tickets are available at the link below, with a minimum $15 donation for limited in-person seating & pay-what-you-can for at-home livestreaming up to two weeks after the live performance. A portion of proceeds for this performance will go to the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network. Regular updates are available at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays and on Instagram & Facebook @neurodivergentplays.

Impossible Theories of Us tells the story of two people unite against a crisis and divide on how to break through. But sometimes fantasy is the perfect reality for impossible futures. Gina, a transgender woman, and Keith, a cisgender man, navigate the complexities of life and death over the course of their relationship. But as emerging technologies offer the chance to connect with those who've passed away, both must decide what being alive truly means.

According to playwright John Mabey, “I was inspired to write Impossible Theories Of Us because I have so many questions about how we preserve our humanity in a digital world,” before adding “I was especially excited to craft a story where trans joy was expressed through lived experience and not the conflict of the play. There are so many more stories like this to tell with diverse characters and I'm thrilled to be part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series that celebrates diversity in these different ways.”

“I chose to direct this piece because this story presents a possibility in which queer love is the reason for human evolution,” adds director Zinc Tong. “With our current political environment, this is a story that highlights transgender folks' strength and achievements. As a nonbinary person and a sci-fi nerd, I feel seen and held with love by this piece. I hope it does the same for anyone who feels like they're in the dark, and just need a little more light in their life.”

Both also spoke of the importance of promoting neurodivergent empowerment, with Mabey saying “[it] means embracing and celebrating the different ways I process information and engage with the world. It's a gift that pushes me to tell theatrical stories without the self-doubt of being misunderstood. That's why I'm thrilled to be part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series and feel connected in a space without self-censoring. That kind of empowerment will elevate theatre as a whole, both the types of stories we tell and the innovative ways in which they're told. ”

Tong adds that “[N]eurodivergent empowerment means self-love and love for the community to me. For as long as I know, neurodivergence has been a huge part of my life, personally and creatively. It is what leads to who I am and where I am today, and gifts me an openness to different spectrums people walk on in life. With this play, a gender diverse and neurodiverse team, I want to return the love and empowerment, and continuously highlight the rich talent within our community.”




IMPOSSIBLE THEORIES OF US to Play The Neurodivergent New Play Series This November
