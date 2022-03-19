Humor Darlings to Host Live Comedy Show, JINX!

The Humor Darlings are set to host a musical comedy and character showcase, Jinx! The production marks the third installment of the show, which is live and in-person. Featuring a fresh lineup of Brooklyn's biggest musical comedians and character performers, Jinx is a showcase that celebrates new and innovative comedy.

The holiday edition of Jinx was a smash hit, so it is back for a third iteration. The theme this time around is rodeo, so audiences are invited to come out and celebrate springtime with some yee-hawing laughs!

Hosted by Humor Darling's cowgirls Laura Ornella and Baylor Knobloch, Jinx is a celebration that pushes the bounds of Brooklyn comedy. It's an opportunity for New York's musical and character comedians to try new material, fine-tune bits they've been performing for years, and everything in between. Humor Darling is a comedy platform for satire writing, sketches, and live comedy show production. For more information, visit their website at www.humordarling.com.



The show is set for Thursday, April 14 at 8:00 pm at Young Ethel's, 506 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215. Admission is free, and no RSVP is required.

The show will feature Fallon Boles (Young Douglas, Maude Night, UCB), Maria DeCotis (UCB, New York Comedy Fest, AMC, The One), Esther Fallick (Heart of the City, This Could Be On Broadway), Laura Ornella (UCB, The Pit, Boogiemanja, Comedy Central), Dejen Tesfagiorgis (PBS, The PIT, Bleacher Report, Improv Everywhere), and Zach Schiffman (Full Frontal, Tooning Out The News, Socialize).