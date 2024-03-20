HEAR IN NOW EXPANDED Comes To Brooklyn In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Weaving Strands of Sound from Addis to Chicago" is a collaborative musical experience between the Ethiopia-based QWANQWA and Hear in Now Expanded (Tomeka Reid, Silvia Bolognesi, yuniya edi kwon, Chad Taylor). This unique encounter takes place at Roulette in Brooklyn on April 3rd, 2024.

At the core of both ensembles are stringed instruments, with each group exploring tradition and experimentalism in their unique way, pushing musical boundaries and expectations within their respective communities. Upon meeting in Addis Ababa, Tomeka Reid and Kaethe Hostetter felt inspired to find a way to combine their worlds of tradition and experimentalism, using their varied musical languages and experiences. While both ensembles rely heavily on improvisation, the sources and means of that improvisation are very different. The goal of this exchange is to share stylistic improvisational techniques between the two groups. Specifically, HIN members who have worked extensively with Butch Morris and Anthony Braxton will share conduction techniques with the members of QWANQWA, and in return, QWANQWA will share the many scales and rhythms used in traditional Ethiopian music.

QWANQWA is a five-piece improvisatory ensemble based in Addis Ababa, dedicated to furthering Ethiopia's unique string traditions. The group brings together some of the most accomplished musicians in the country; creating a space to explore new sounds and break the rules in an otherwise conservative musical culture. QWANQWA plays an array of Ethiopian traditional instruments, and consists of Endris Hassen on mesenko (one string fiddle), Bubu Teklemariam on bass krar (Ethiopian lyre), Selamnesh Zemeneon vocals, Misale Legesse on kebero (goat skin drum), and Kaethe Hostetter on 5 string electric violin. Together they've forged a new sound rooted in centuries-old traditions - yet exploratory, open, and future-facing. The group returns to North America this spring, with the much-anticipated follow-up to their marathon, three month debut tour in 2022. This year's tour is equally ambitions; spanning nine weeks in March through May, 39 cities, both coasts, and everything in between.