Green-Wood's Concert In The Catacombs Series to Present The Daxophone Consort This Month

The concert will take place on June 21st , 6:30pm – 8:15pm.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

In the middle of Green-Wood lies a cavernous underground space rarely open to the public. The Catacombs is not just a place of rest for the departed, it is also the setting for New York City's most distinctive and atmospheric musical experience.

Their 2023 Concert in the Catacombs series is curated by acclaimed experimental singer and songwriter Gelsey Bell.  Bell brings together performers from a diverse range of styles, backgrounds, and influences.

This evening's performance features The Daxophone Consort, which includes Daniel Fishkin, Cleek Schrey, and Ron Shalom. The daxophone is a modern instrument consisting of a thin, bowed wooden strip that produces sounds ranging from delicate whistles to wild screams. Drawing on their backgrounds in theater, costume, instrument building, and traditional music, the Consort creates new works that reinterpret classical music from the Middle Ages through the twentieth century.

Performance details: 

Price: $40, and $35 for members.

Click Here

June 21st , 6:30pm – 8:15pm

Green-Wood

500 25th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11232

(718) 210-3080

info@green-wood.com




