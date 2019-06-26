Girl Be Heard Trinidad and Tobago Debuts New Show MEH WHOLE SELF

Girl Be Heard Trinidad and Tobago (GBHTT), is a year-round, after-school program, transforming the lives of girls at Bishop's Centenary College. The mission of the program, headquartered in New York City, is to develop, amplify, and celebrate the voices of young women through socially conscious theatre-making. GBHTT's end of year showcase features brave stories (original spoken word poetry and songs written and performed by 11 inspiring teens at Bishop's) this Thursday, June 27, at Little Carib Theatre. 6-8 pm. This year's theme is "Muh Whole Self."

"Our new show, Muh Whole Self, involves the girls taking their journey from the introspective, and then holding that mirror up to the world they experience around them. A reminder on how to be our best and biggest cheerleaders, through self-love, sisterhood and solidarity. The girls celebrate themselves, the women who have inspired them and the powerful women of the future that they are bound to become.

-- Arielle John, Teaching Artist, GBHTT



Muh Whole Self is about loving all of who we are, the light that lives inside of us, and the dark that we are working to heal. Stories of girls and women all around the world need to be protected and honoured, and the Girl Be Heard Trinidad and Tobago team is ready to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

TV Interview with Teaching Artist Arielle John and Student/Rapper Candace, Age 15

"Girl Be Heard is a home away from home. It's the one place where I get to express myself and not have to worry about people taking what I have to say the wrong way or being misunderstood. Every girl should have a program like this to go to, to learn and grow and help them overcome."

--Delicia, 16, Bishop's Centenary



"As an alumna, I get the opportunity to help younger students weave their stories into poems and be their guide and big sister throughout this process. This year the program has taught me how to be strong not just for me, but for the girls who look up to me and come to me for help...in the same way our Teaching Artists, Deneka and Arielle, are role models for me."

-- Debra, 18, Girl Be Heard Alumna



"The Administration and Staff at our school can't thank the organizers of GBHTT enough for affording our girls this wonderful opportunity to be a part of Girl Be Heard's program (GBHTT) that gives our girls a break from the issues they face at home. Many of our girls come from situations where they do not feel safe and GBHTT provides a safe space within our school where we can further support our students. We continue to lobby for support to keep this program going because we need it. We are extremely proud of all our girls both past and present."

-- Akai Webster, Principal, Bishop's Centenary

What began in 2008 with twelve girls is now a renowned theatre collective and a global movement that engages audiences at the White House, United Nations, State Department, TED conferences, and in underserved communities, locally and globally. For more information, visit here.





