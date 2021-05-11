Gelsey Bell to Perform At The Green-Wood Cemetery

Music and nature lovers now have four chances to experience the beauty of one of New York's most spectacular green spaces and the artistry of singer, songwriter, and scholar Gelsey Bell. For two nights only, May 17th and 18th, Bell, joined by fellow musicians, will present four performances of Breadths Of Listening At Twilight at The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

In this special site-specific program-part walking tour, part performance-the audience is led through Green-Wood's winding paths and roads to encounter music emanating from and responding to the bucolic spring landscape. Scattered across the Cemetery's rolling hills and in the Catacombs, Bell (voice), Shayna Dunkleman (percussion), gamin (piri and saenghwang), Darius Jones (alto saxophone), Erin Rogers (tenor saxophone), and David Watson (great highland bagpipe) will perform three sets of unamplified duets that investigate sound over distance.

Conceived by Bell and created for this unique time and place, the performances are inspired by how we have renegotiated distance in the face of the pandemic and celebrate our ability to begin to join together again. Tour guides will share select stories of Green-Wood permanent residents along the way. Songbirds at dusk, are sure to offer their own musical performances.

In July 2020, Bell, Green-Wood, and HERE Arts Center collaborated to launch the critically acclaimed Cairns, a "soundwalk for Green-Wood Cemetery that leads the listener on a solitary poetic journey."

Harry Weil, Green-Wood's director of public programs and special projects, said, "Last year thousands of people experienced the ethereal artistry of Gelsey Bell's Cairns. We knew then that when the world began to open up, Gelsey had to b e one of the first artists to perform at Green-Wood this spring. Breadths Of Listening At Twilight is as uplifting as it is captivating."

Breadths Of Listening At Twilight will be presented on Monday, May 17th, and Tuesday, May 18th, with two performance each evening (6:00-8:00pm; and 7:00-9:00pm).

The event begins near Green-Wood's Main Entrance at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Tickets are $35 for nonmembers and $30 for members. There are no paper or e-tickets. Attendees will be checked in by name. Click here for our inclement weather policy.

Mandatory safety protocols must be followed. Attendees must wear a face covering at all times and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from those not in their group. The walk is over hilly and uneven terrain, comfortable footwear is encouraged.

For more information and to buy tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breadths-of-listening-at-twilight-gelsey-bell-tickets-152897948881