GOD OF CARNAGE Comes To The Vino Theater

GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton is coming to the Vino Theater in Williamsburg, Brooklyn this upcoming weekend!

Follow along as a playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

Presented at The Vino Theater. 98 Moore Street. Brooklyn, NY, 11206. Performances are Saturday April 10th at 8pm and Sunday April 11th at 8pm.

Audience members will be masked and social distanced according to New York State guidelines. The performances will also be live recorded for online viewing via Broadway on Demand for audience members that would like to watch from the comfort of their own home!

To purchase tickets for online viewing:

April 10: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/SlDeZhiOkBYK-god-of-carnage--the-sophomoric-society--april-10?channel=live-productions

April 11: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/tJy8Bl0NDObm-god-of-carnage--the-sophomoric-society--april-11?channel=live-productions

To purchase tickets for in person viewing: God of Carnage

Learn more at sourgrapesproductions.com.