Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GOD OF CARNAGE Comes To The Vino Theater

Follow along as a playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter.

Apr. 7, 2021  

GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton is coming to the Vino Theater in Williamsburg, Brooklyn this upcoming weekend!

Follow along as a playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

Presented at The Vino Theater. 98 Moore Street. Brooklyn, NY, 11206. Performances are Saturday April 10th at 8pm and Sunday April 11th at 8pm.

Audience members will be masked and social distanced according to New York State guidelines. The performances will also be live recorded for online viewing via Broadway on Demand for audience members that would like to watch from the comfort of their own home!

To purchase tickets for online viewing:

April 10: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/SlDeZhiOkBYK-god-of-carnage--the-sophomoric-society--april-10?channel=live-productions

April 11: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/tJy8Bl0NDObm-god-of-carnage--the-sophomoric-society--april-11?channel=live-productions

To purchase tickets for in person viewing: God of Carnage

Learn more at sourgrapesproductions.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns
John Bolton
John Bolton
Corey Mach
Corey Mach

Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories
The Brick Announces OUT OF CAUTION: THE NEXT GENERATION Photo

The Brick Announces OUT OF CAUTION: THE NEXT GENERATION

ON DEMAND: LEFT AND RIGHT Streaming Free At Live@National Sawdust Photo

ON DEMAND: LEFT AND RIGHT Streaming Free At Live@National Sawdust

Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective Presents PEA FEST 2021 Photo

Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective Presents PEA FEST 2021

Francis Ford Coppola, Yo-Yo Ma, Jenny Slate, Derek Waters, Terry Gross Join Lineup For On Photo

Francis Ford Coppola, Yo-Yo Ma, Jenny Slate, Derek Waters, Terry Gross Join Lineup For On Air Fest 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hillary Clinton Joins ASSASSINS Event 'Tell The Story' from Classic Stage Company
  • Amas Musical Theatre To Present Virtual Presentation of FOUND IN TRANSLATION Written and Performed by Luis Santeiro
  • Jacqueline Antaramian, Joel de la Fuente, January LaVoy and More to Star in CAESAR: A SURROUND SOUND EXPERIMENT
  • The Broadway Brunchtime Series Is Back