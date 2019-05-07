F.U.N Collective X Sitting Shotgun Present STEREOFLIGHT

F.U.N COLLECTIVE, as part of a Sitting Shotgun Casual Vacancy residency presents STEREOFLIGHT, a play about the land of allusive dreams.

F.U.N. Collective (Fierce Untamed Niñes) will present its first full-length play STEREOFLIGHT on May 14 as part of a casual residency at Sitting Shotgun theater company. The play, written in collaboration by Kim Morales, Donna Gary and Salomé Egas and co-directed by Katusha Jin and Brennan O'Rourke will have a six-day run (May 14th-18th @ 8pm, May 19th @ 6pm) at SQUARE 1, 885 Park Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. The show, an evolving work-in-progress, is being produced by Myka Cue and Salomé Egas.

The cast of STEREOFLIGHT includes Camila Kann (Martha), Mouli Ghosh (Aquilah), Lesley Young (Bashita) and Claudia Job Pula (Devoción), they will be accompanied with live music by the talented Emily Wexler (ES Wex). The co-directors will be joined by fight choreographer Stephanie Orta.

STEREOFLIGHT, heavily influenced by magical realism, is a play that imagines what would happen when you board a plane towards your dream destination, fall sleep on your seat, but your unconscious works intensely to reveal that your dream destination is just an illusion, a place built on stereotypes, meritocracy and broken institutions. The play was written and developed collaboratively by the members of F.U.N. Collective, and was initially inspired by the different immigrant experiences from the founding members of our collective. The show quickly became a project aimed at highlighting the lack of mobility that the US immigration system presses on newcomers while we manage to navigate, struggle and celebrate our intersectional identities. This iteration of STEREOFLIGHT is proud to feature only femme-identified artists: womyn of color, immigrants and queer folks.

"The directors have done an amazing work examining the language in the script to present us with the metaphor of a failing aircraft as a broken and dehumanizing immigration system in the United States. Each performer has, likewise, taken on the responsibility to show the vulnerabilities of never being fully accepted into the mainstream US narrative. The whole team is taking a courageous effort to dismantle the "bad hombre" immigrant narrative." said Salomé Egas, F.U.N. Collective's Creative Director.

Founded in 2017, F.U.N. Collective was created as a reaction and resilient effort to combat the anti-immigrant and violent environment that bodies of color experience while in the United States. F.U.N. Collective centers, supports and amplifies the voices of immigrant and womxn of color and their intersectional identities. This year, F.U.N. has been expanding its family to include allies and femme LGBTQ collaborators as part of their continuous effort to learn and create a platform for active allyship amongst different types of oppressions.





