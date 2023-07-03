FORTITUDE AND GENTLENESS To Be Presented By Jump Rhythm® At The Mark O'Donnell Theater This Month

Jump Rhythm® is an Emmy-Award-winning theatre company founded in 1990 by Billy Siegenfeld and based in Chicago.

Jul. 03, 2023

FORTITUDE AND GENTLENESS To Be Presented By Jump Rhythm® At The Mark O'Donnell Theater This Month
FORTITUDE AND GENTLENESS To Be Presented By Jump Rhythm® At The Mark O'Donnell Theater This Month

FORTITUDE OR AND GENTLENESS, a new play with music and dance by Billy Siegenfeld, will be performed at the Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn, NY on July 14th and 15th at 7:00pm and on July 16th at both 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are available at the Jump Rhythm ) and Brown Paper Tickets (FORTITUDE and GENTLENESS (bpt.me) websites.

Jump Rhythm is an Emmy-Award-winning theatre company founded in 1990 by Billy Siegenfeld and based in Chicago.

Jump Rhythm focuses on making theatre out of primal human behavior. By using raw physical and emotional energy as fuel, its performances turn movement, song, and speech into stories that laugh, cry, and rant about our species' most pervasive condition: believing that we don't have enough; tampering with Mother Nature to get more than enough; then learning to accept that what we already have is enough.

FORTITUDE OR AND GENTLENESS springs from this idea - that having less CAN be more - or, as the Rolling Stones put it in their iconic song: "You can't always get what you want."




