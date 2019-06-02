F The Pietriarchy Hosts Second Benefit Show In Response To New Anti-Abortion Laws

Following Alabama's near-total ban on abortions, feminist non-profit F the Pietriarchy will host its second benefit show, "A Night To Laugh Or Else You'd Cry: A Benefit For ARC-Southeast" at one of Brooklyn's premier performance and art venues, Littlefield.

All of the proceeds from the show will go to ARC-Southeast. Access Reproductive Care - Southeast helps Southerners and their families navigate the pathways to access safe, compassionate, and affordable reproductive care by providing financial and logistical support and building power in our communities through advocacy, education, and leadership development.

"As more states institute laws revoking access to abortions and women's healthcare, it has never been more important for us to support the organizations that are fighting to make it more accessible," said Rosie Sherman, co-founder and CEO of F the Pietriarchy, "A Night to Laugh or Else You'd Cry: A Benefit for ARC-Southeast gives a platform to both raise awareness and take action against these heinous laws."

The show will feature comedians from throughout New York City, including: Alise Morales (Betches), Andrea Coleman (Wack or Woke?), Danny Murphy and Michelle Davis (Pass the Aux), Friends Who Folk (Ars Nova), Zach Teague (Haus Party), Zach Zimmerman (Clean Comedy), and Ziwe Fumudoh (Desus and Mero). DJ Tenni Gharakhanian will also be featured.

Tickets are available for purchase here for $20 ADV / $25 DOS. Alcohol, baked goods, and merchandise will be available for purchase on-site. Doors open at 8pm ET.

F*ck The Pietriarchy is a nonprofit founded by two sisters with a penchant for sweet treats, good times, and feminist causes. Their mission is to empower women and non-binary people in different sectors of the arts and entertainment industry through live fundraising events, such as bake sales, concerts, and comedy shows. They believe feminism is a wide umbrella that many important causes fall under-- from access to comprehensive health care to gun safety to disaster relief. They also believe that pies sold for charity have zero calories. It's really a win win for everyone.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You