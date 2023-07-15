ENEMIES TO LOVERS TO WINE MOMS to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Month

In celebration of National Wine and Cheese Day, join Enemies to Lovers as they embrace their inner wine moms. Sip on a chardonnay while laughing at sketch comedy just like your suburban mother would. Their comedy is aged and bottled locally and... they're better at comedy then they are at metaphors so just come find out. The performance will take place at Brooklyn Comedy Collective at 7pm on July 25th.

Featuring: Amelia Annen (Invisible Disco Productions), Emma Quinlan Baxter (Tawk of New Yawk), Noah Friend (JFL's Characters Welcome, BoogieManja), Lauren Montes (2020 National College Improv Champion "Pasadena Golf Club"), Liv Rockin (Broadway Comedy Club, 2019 Winner "Ultra Violet Live"), Cole Sebastian (New York Theater Festival)

Tickets are available at the link below!