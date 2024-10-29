Chez Bushwick To Present World Premiere Of CLAY MOMMY: A TRANSSEXUAL MOMMY-ISSUE GOLEM PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chez Bushwick will present the world premiere of CLAY MOMMY: A TRANSSEXUAL MOMMY-ISSUE GOLEM PLAY, written by Aviva Pearl Creation and directed by Jael Scott.

Performances will run November 8th-10th. Doors will open at 7:30pm, performances will begin at 8pm.

CLAY MOMMY is a play about motherhood, chosen family, and delusional women. The story follows Violet, a young trans woman who quits sex work and moves home to live with her estranged Orthodox Jewish mother. Her mother is desperate to connect with her but cannot curb her transphobia. After Violet runs into a family friend who is beginning to transition she convinces them to become her daughter. Unsure how to be a mother when her own life is in shambles, Violet turns the sculpture of her grandmother into a golem. The golem is in horrible agony and begs to be destroyed but Violet commands it to help her learn how to be a mother.

About the Team:

Aviva Pearl Creation, a writer and comedienne, and Jael Scott, a director and actress, met in 2023 and soon afterward began scheming to make theatrical work together. The duo makes plays exploring themes of transsexuality, Judaism, and mythical women.

The cast is entirely trans-femme, featuring: Aviva Pearl Creation, Clay Baker-Lerner, Jael Scott, and Jackson Taitano. CLAY MOMMY also has male characters portrayed by puppets, designed by NYC drag king Sweaty Eddie. The play features projection design from filmmaker Tempest Creation.

Tickets are available here.

