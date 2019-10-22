Dimash Qudaibergen Has First Solo Concert In New York

Dimash Qudaibergen (DQ), a rising world star and cultural envoy for the Republic of Kazakhstan, will host his first solo concert in the United States titled "ARNAU" at the Barclays Center in New York City on December 10.

Organized by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Sports, the concert is part of "The Days of Kazakhstan" and celebrates the country's Year of Youth-2019.

Qudaibergen is the winner of Kazakhstan's "Nation's Favorite" honor, and holds a Certificate of Appreciation from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for "Commendable Contributions to Strengthening the Unity of the People of Kazakhstan." In 2016, he received a State Scholarship as a "Leader of the Nation" in the field of culture.

Qudaibergen made a name for himself following a highly-recognized concert titled "Slavic Bazaar - 2015," claiming first prize in this challenging singing contest. That same year, he represented Kazakhstan at the International Asia-Pacific Television Festival's "ABU TV Song" in Istanbul. Later, in 2017, he participation in "I am a Singer," a prominent competition of professional singers on Chinese television, which generated a million-strong crowd of fans as well as growing worldwide recognition.

Qudaibergen's voice has a remarkable range of six octaves. While he is capable of singing bass, he is also known for his stunning falsetto.

Qudaibergen has the vocal style of a lyrical tenor. He is great at the Bel Canto Italian vocal technique, which emphasizes the beauty of sound. Qudaibergen captivates his audience with his artistic charm, outstanding vocals, and an uncanny sense of melody. He has mesmerized millions in Kazakhstan and beyond.

"We are truly honored to organize this concert by Dimash in the USA," said Aktoty Raimkulova, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. "We believe the golden voice of Kazakhstan will captivate demanding American audiences, as it has wherever Dimash has sang."

This joint project brings together the talents of well-known American and Kazakhstan producers and choreographers to promote Kazakhstan's national culture to new levels. It is worth noting that in November 2018, the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan supported the first live solo concert by Dimash Qudaibergen in London, and tickets were sold out in record time.





