Dialogue With Three Chords Stages DREAMS WILL COME WITH THE STRANGEST POWER

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) continues their Fall 2024 season with "Dreams will Come with the Strangest Power" at Brooklyn's Industry City. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the performance includes three original short works and a live musical performance by Psych Folk trio GreenLady.

The show starts at 8pm on Thursday, October 24th at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: https://www.bkone.org/tix

No one will be turned away who is unable to pay. "Dreams will Come with the Strangest Power" is presented by BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE).

D3C's 14th season of original indie theatre features a deluxe reissue of older pieces: one drawn from the previous 13 seasons will be staged along with two new "B-Sides" written to complement the older play.

Each night will also include a "liner notes" presentation from Gracia discussing the background, historical context, and process behind the plays.

"Dreams will Come with the Strangest Power" not only features a live performance by GreenLady; their lyrics have inspired the new works.

"I am excited to be revisiting 'The Woman Who Gave Birth to Rabbits,'" Gracia says. "It's an odd little play with both comedy and folk horror elements, and when we decided to present it for Halloween, I knew immediately that I wanted to have GreenLady play that night."

Noting that both he and GreenLady share a love of British Folk music "and all the weirdness and wonder that comes along with it," Gracia explains: "when it came time to write the other two plays for the evening, GreenLady generously let me use their lyrics as a jumping off point "

In "The Skull, The Ring, And the Shoe" friends try to contact the spirit of Bella, a young woman whose body was found inside a wych elm.

In "Take Me to The Moon and Leave Our Bones Behind" a composer records a monologue illuminating her family history and the history of Sacred Prostitution before she embarks on her final live performance.

In "The Woman Who Gave Birth to Rabbits" a horrific event becomes an act of desperate vengeance. This play was previously produced only once, at Mr. Dennehy's Irish Pub in 2012.

"Dreams will Come with the Strangest Power" includes: Andrew Bavaro, John Caliendo, Ellie Francis, Paige Hahn, Victoria Meade, Anthony Noto and Gil Ron.

