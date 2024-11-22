Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Unveil Holiday Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dialogue with Three Chords and brooklynONE Productions are teaming up to present a season of holiday theatre at Industry City. A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs from December 6-8th at 8pm, while the immersive theatrical pub crawl THE MARI LWYD returns December 12th at 7pm followed by a staged reading of indie holiday mainstay THE KRAMPUS on December 19th. All three productions kick off at the Tom Kane Theatre.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A ONE ACTOR SHOW stars M. Rigney Ryan in a one man show adapted from Charles Dickens by D3C co-founder and playwright Stephen Gracia and directed by bkONE co-founder and Artistic Director Anthony Marino. After burying his only friend, Ebenezer Scrooge falls into a dark night of the soul as he tortures himself with visions of a life that could have been.

For THE MARI LWYD pub crawl, which returns for its third year, actors lead the audience through Industry City, stopping to perform at The Frying Pan, Fort Hamilton Distillery, Gun Hill Publick House, and Standard Wormwood Distillery before ending the crawl at Barrow's Intense Tasting Room with a short play and drink specials.

THE MARI LWYD, written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Don Manzo, is inspired by a Welsh tradition where revelers go door-to-door with a horse skull costume on Christmas Eve, challenging homeowners to a contest of rhyme. If The Revelers win, they are given a stiff drink to ward off the cold and strengthen their skills for the next house.

THE KRAMPUS, written by Stephen Gracia and directed by D3C co-founder Michael LoPorto, is a naughty musical play about families of chance, families of choice, childhood monsters and the joy of new tradition. It has been performed for over ten years throughout Brooklyn, as well as Manhattan and Hoboken, NJ.

In THE KRAMPUS: a circle of friends seeks to banish holiday stress as they gather at a bar to drink and commiserate. They sing songs, crack jokes and tell stories.The lighthearted banter soon takes on a more personal tone, as the group reflect on their own childhoods and memories of the Krampus story.

"This holiday season we're blending festive cheer with the spooky and strange at Industry City," says Marino of the line-up of original indie theatre. "Dive into the weird and the wonderful."

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A ONE ACTOR STORY features: M. Rigney Ryan. THE MARI LWYD features: Jessica Bathurst, Simon Fraser, Tiffany Reach, Christopher Stansfield and Steven Weinblatt. THE KRAMPUS features: Jessica Bathurst, John Caliendo, Yuliya Donovan, Sadie Keljikian, Anthony Marino, John Panepinto, and Christopher Stansfield. Musical accompaniment by: James Bathurst, Therina Bella, and Michael LoPorto. Songs written by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

